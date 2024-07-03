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Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Share Price Live

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102.77
(3.11%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:04:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.1
  • Day's High103.56
  • 52 Wk High164.31
  • Prev. Close99.67
  • Day's Low100.1
  • 52 Wk Low 57.51
  • Turnover (lac)345.27
  • P/E61.91
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.36
  • EPS1.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,321.01
  • Div. Yield0.02
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

₹100.1

Prev. Close

₹99.67

Turnover(Lac.)

₹345.27

Day's High

₹103.56

Day's Low

₹100.1

52 Week's High

₹164.31

52 Week's Low

₹57.51

Book Value

₹10.36

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,321.01

P/E

61.91

EPS

1.61

Divi. Yield

0.02

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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16 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2025

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Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 41.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

49.44

59.01

22.26

18.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

175.22

69.57

58.96

27.21

Net Worth

224.66

128.58

81.22

45.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

87.99

87.44

88.5

113.61

yoy growth (%)

0.63

-1.19

-22.1

40.35

Raw materials

-74.32

-69.45

-67.42

-90.55

As % of sales

84.45

79.43

76.18

79.69

Employee costs

-4

-4.61

-6.58

-6.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.45

1.22

4.09

5.51

Depreciation

-0.96

-0.89

-0.98

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.32

-1.16

-1.56

Working capital

7.51

1.81

0.79

14.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.63

-1.19

-22.1

40.35

Op profit growth

-1.72

-37.3

-7.01

-9.23

EBIT growth

5.63

-38.3

-14.46

-21.25

Net profit growth

13.3

-72.91

-23.9

-21.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

736.73

729.99

353.68

278.48

143.67

Excise Duty

65.09

55.55

0

0

0

Net Sales

671.64

674.44

353.68

278.48

143.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.73

2.36

1.58

0.16

0.58

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

35,010

151.661,55,877.14330.4602,707.351,161.24

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,958

96.611,47,153.411,783.650.573,162.41369.78

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

903.4

105.861,42,218.64411.560.143,128.552.16

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

386.3

85.211,34,407.651,282.680.3612,310.3776.15

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,624

96.891,28,707.29311.40.54,108.7379.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Raman Bhatia

WTD & Executive Director

Sarika Bhatia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajesh Mohan Rai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meenakshisundaram Kolandaivel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupam Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sampat Rai

Executive Director (HR)

Digvijay Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Girish Kumar Ahuja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogita Patra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupinder Kaur

Registered Office

806 8th Flr Crown Height,

Hotel Crown Plaza Sec.10 Rohi.,

Delhi - 110085

Tel: 91-11-41117657-60

Website: http://www.servotech.in

Email: servotech@servotechindia.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Servotech Renewable Power Systems Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Servotech Power Systems Private Limited on September 24, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was conver...
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Reports by Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd share price today?

The Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd is ₹2321.01 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd is 61.91 and 8.75 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd is ₹57.51 and ₹164.31 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd?

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 125.22%, 3 Years at 15.27%, 1 Year at -35.97%, 6 Month at 22.85%, 3 Month at 50.26% and 1 Month at 4.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.61 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 41.25 %

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