Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹100.1
Prev. Close₹99.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹345.27
Day's High₹103.56
Day's Low₹100.1
52 Week's High₹164.31
52 Week's Low₹57.51
Book Value₹10.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,321.01
P/E61.91
EPS1.61
Divi. Yield0.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
49.44
59.01
22.26
18.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
175.22
69.57
58.96
27.21
Net Worth
224.66
128.58
81.22
45.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.99
87.44
88.5
113.61
yoy growth (%)
0.63
-1.19
-22.1
40.35
Raw materials
-74.32
-69.45
-67.42
-90.55
As % of sales
84.45
79.43
76.18
79.69
Employee costs
-4
-4.61
-6.58
-6.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.45
1.22
4.09
5.51
Depreciation
-0.96
-0.89
-0.98
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.32
-1.16
-1.56
Working capital
7.51
1.81
0.79
14.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.63
-1.19
-22.1
40.35
Op profit growth
-1.72
-37.3
-7.01
-9.23
EBIT growth
5.63
-38.3
-14.46
-21.25
Net profit growth
13.3
-72.91
-23.9
-21.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
736.73
729.99
353.68
278.48
143.67
Excise Duty
65.09
55.55
0
0
0
Net Sales
671.64
674.44
353.68
278.48
143.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
2.36
1.58
0.16
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
35,010
|151.66
|1,55,877.14
|330.46
|0
|2,707.35
|1,161.24
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,958
|96.61
|1,47,153.41
|1,783.65
|0.57
|3,162.41
|369.78
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
903.4
|105.86
|1,42,218.64
|411.56
|0.14
|3,128.5
|52.16
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
386.3
|85.21
|1,34,407.65
|1,282.68
|0.36
|12,310.37
|76.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,624
|96.89
|1,28,707.29
|311.4
|0.5
|4,108.7
|379.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Raman Bhatia
WTD & Executive Director
Sarika Bhatia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajesh Mohan Rai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meenakshisundaram Kolandaivel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupam Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sampat Rai
Executive Director (HR)
Digvijay Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girish Kumar Ahuja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogita Patra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupinder Kaur
806 8th Flr Crown Height,
Hotel Crown Plaza Sec.10 Rohi.,
Delhi - 110085
Tel: 91-11-41117657-60
Website: http://www.servotech.in
Email: servotech@servotechindia.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Servotech Renewable Power Systems Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Servotech Power Systems Private Limited on September 24, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was conver...
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Reports by Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd
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