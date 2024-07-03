Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Summary

Servotech Renewable Power Systems Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Servotech Power Systems Private Limited on September 24, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Servotech Power Systems Limited on May 24, 2017 and again was renamed as Servotech Renewable Power Systems Limited vide revised Certificate of Incorporation on December 18, 2024.Initially, Servotech was manufacturing Inverters, UPS and Servo Stablizers under the brand name SERVOTECH. The Company started production of LED products in the year 2011.



Its products include LED light bulbs, LED downlights, LED flood light, LED panel lights, LED tube lights, LED bay lights, outdoor lights (street lights, floodlights).The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of LED lights and Solar power products. The Company has ventured into manufacturing of LED lights and Solar products with the prime idea of manufacturing clean and green products to support our eco system. Moreover, the Company received Certificate of Compliance for proven series servo stabilizer, efficient series online UPS, alfa series online UPS, beta series online UPS, gamma series online UPS and bridge series long back-up Li UPS.The Company came up with a Public Issue through issuance of 48,80,000 Equity Shares and by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 15.12 Crores in August, 2017.



In 2019, the Company pioneered the ServPort, a portable plug-n-play rooftop PV Solar System. In 2020-21, it stepped into the UVC Disinfection Segment dedicated to providing sanitization; launched Rebreath, offering medical grade Oxygen Concentrators and its spare parts in 2021; ventured into the EV market and began the manufacturing of EV Chargers in 2022; the Company expanded EV Charger business in Middle East and Africa in 2023.In FY 2025, Company incorporated Servotech Siliguri Strikers Pvt. Ltd.



as a new subsidiary. The Company inaugurated Delhis first solar-powered EV carport in FY25.