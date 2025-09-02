The Board Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 5% per equity share (Re 0.05), having face value of Rs 1 each, for the financial year 2024-2025. The Board has fixed Tuesday, September 23, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM The register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 24th September, 2025 to Tuesday, 30th September, 2025( (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02.09.2025)