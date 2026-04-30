Board Meeting 30 Apr 2026 16 Apr 2026

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Apr-2026 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2026 and Dividend/Other business. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30.04.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 14 Jan 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on :30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2025 9 Dec 2025

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 09th December, 2025 has inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Dr. Prabhat Kumar (DIN: 06415793) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. His appointment is subject to approval of Members at the ensuing General Meeting.

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2025 27 Oct 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 09.11.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 17 Jul 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.07.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 27 Jun 2025

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2025

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2025 10 Jun 2025