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Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Board Meeting

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103.51
(3.85%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Servotech Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Apr 202616 Apr 2026
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Apr-2026 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2026 and Dividend/Other business. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30.04.2026)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202630 Mar 2026
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202614 Jan 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on :30.01.2026)
Board Meeting9 Dec 20259 Dec 2025
We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 09th December, 2025 has inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Dr. Prabhat Kumar (DIN: 06415793) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. His appointment is subject to approval of Members at the ensuing General Meeting.
Board Meeting9 Nov 202527 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 09.11.2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202517 Jul 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.07.2025)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202527 Jun 2025
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2025
Board Meeting20 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates
Board Meeting10 Jun 202510 Jun 2025
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Digvijay Kapoor as Executive Director(HR) of the company w.e.f. Jun 10, 2025

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