|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2026
|16 Apr 2026
|Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Apr-2026 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2026 and Dividend/Other business. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2026
|30 Mar 2026
|Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|14 Jan 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on :30.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2025
|9 Dec 2025
|We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 09th December, 2025 has inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Dr. Prabhat Kumar (DIN: 06415793) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. His appointment is subject to approval of Members at the ensuing General Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2025
|27 Oct 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 09.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|17 Jul 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.07.2025)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2025
|27 Jun 2025
|Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2025
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2025
|20 Jun 2025
|Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2025
|10 Jun 2025
|Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Digvijay Kapoor as Executive Director(HR) of the company w.e.f. Jun 10, 2025
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.