Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd Summary

Promoter Mr. Binod Kumar Kedia had started his journey as a trader of cotton sarees under the name of Shree Balaji Textile a Proprietorship Concern in the category of Women Apparel. In September 2005, Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Private Limited got incorporated and the proprietorship was taken over by the Company via a Business Takeover Agreement dated June 27, 2006.



Converted to a Public Limited Company in March 2025, it have grown into a B2B saree manufacturer, maintaining core values of quality and innovation. As at March 31, 2025, Company has sold around 75,00,000 units of sarees.In order to give perpetual succession to the said Business, the Kedia Family incorporated Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Private Limited in September, 2005. Later, in March 2025, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company.



After incorporation in 2005, Company is still carrying on the business with the same core values, principles and management team.The Company been in the business of womens apparels for over three decades, its relationships with weavers/suppliers have been a core competitive strength. Over the years, Company has developed long-standing relationships with the manufacturers in hubs like Surat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jetpur and Rajkot.The product portfolio is vast and versatile in Indian wear for womens apparel segment. The sarees products offered by them are further bifurcated by occasion, fabric, weave, pattern and most of the revenue is generated from sale of cotton sarees.



Company focus on trending fashion designs emphasing on quality to offer new and varied products to customers throughout the year.Company is planning the initial public offer of 27,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each through Fresh Issue.