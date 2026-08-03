Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹97.85
Prev. Close₹102.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.82
Day's High₹97.85
Day's Low₹97.85
52 Week's High₹139.65
52 Week's Low₹102.95
Book Value₹46.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.21
0.72
0.72
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.3
20.93
15.98
13.53
Net Worth
27.51
21.65
16.7
14.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,336
|0
|2,27,026.73
|-163.54
|0.3
|11,774.25
|812.25
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
607.3
|21.35
|17,579.87
|285.06
|0.82
|2,648.18
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
164.05
|62.38
|15,734.9
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
560.25
|54.13
|15,241.08
|80.23
|0.77
|1,993.67
|131.27
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.17
|33.12
|12,826.52
|152.93
|1.99
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
BINOD KUMAR KEDIA
Executive Director
Shresth Kedia
Whole-time Director
ANITA KEDIA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
HEMLATA KEDIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gautam Kumar Dugar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Baid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naina Saha
No.65 Sir Hariram Goenka St,
Ground Flr Block-A Bangur Arca,
West Bengal - 700007
Tel: +91 8910014345
Website: http://www.malasaree.com
Email: cs@malasaree.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Promoter Mr. Binod Kumar Kedia had started his journey as a trader of cotton sarees under the name of Shree Balaji Textile a Proprietorship Concern in the category of Women Apparel. In September 2005,...
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Reports by Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd
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