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Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd Share Price Live

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97.85
(-4.95%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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  • Open97.85
  • Day's High97.85
  • 52 Wk High139.65
  • Prev. Close102.95
  • Day's Low97.85
  • 52 Wk Low 102.95
  • Turnover (lac)7.82
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹97.85

Prev. Close

₹102.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹7.82

Day's High

₹97.85

Day's Low

₹97.85

52 Week's High

₹139.65

52 Week's Low

₹102.95

Book Value

₹46.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:03 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.21

0.72

0.72

0.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.3

20.93

15.98

13.53

Net Worth

27.51

21.65

16.7

14.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,336

02,27,026.73-163.540.311,774.25812.25

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

607.3

21.3517,579.87285.060.822,648.18351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

164.05

62.3815,734.927.330.061,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

560.25

54.1315,241.0880.230.771,993.67131.27

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

25.17

33.1212,826.52152.931.991,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

BINOD KUMAR KEDIA

Executive Director

Shresth Kedia

Whole-time Director

ANITA KEDIA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

HEMLATA KEDIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gautam Kumar Dugar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Baid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naina Saha

Registered Office

No.65 Sir Hariram Goenka St,

Ground Flr Block-A Bangur Arca,

West Bengal - 700007

Tel: +91 8910014345

Website: http://www.malasaree.com

Email: cs@malasaree.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Promoter Mr. Binod Kumar Kedia had started his journey as a trader of cotton sarees under the name of Shree Balaji Textile a Proprietorship Concern in the category of Women Apparel. In September 2005,...
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Reports by Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd

Company FAQs

The Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd is ₹96.92 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd is ₹102.95 and ₹139.65 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -18.52%.
The shareholding pattern of Shree Balaji Mala Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.74 %
Institutions - 12.86 %
Public - 14.40 %

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