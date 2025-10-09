|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Oct 2025
|8 Oct 2025
|The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 03.00 p.m through Video Conferencing. Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025) Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 31.10.2025) Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 31st October2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.