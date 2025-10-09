The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 03.00 p.m through Video Conferencing. Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025) Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 31.10.2025) Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 31st October2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)