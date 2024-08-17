Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹6.64
Prev. Close₹6.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.89
Day's High₹6.94
Day's Low₹6.64
52 Week's High₹22.68
52 Week's Low₹6.5
Book Value₹7.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
155.93
59.99
59.99
59.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.04
-35.35
-35.36
-35.68
Net Worth
121.89
24.64
24.63
24.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.41
2.2
0.6
0.36
yoy growth (%)
54.81
266.72
65.94
-25.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.98
0.34
0.01
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
2.25
0.38
-0.08
7.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.81
266.72
65.94
-25.93
Op profit growth
-437.94
3,168.1
-108.46
-39.68
EBIT growth
-438.06
3,168.1
-108.46
-39.68
Net profit growth
-827.41
2,513.53
-100
69,668.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
0.5
3.02
10.88
10.69
9.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.5
3.02
10.88
10.69
9.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Srinivasansitaparipatt Amadal
Managing Director
Yakinkumar Bansilal Joshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sodha Mosim Abhubakhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aarti Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nayankumar Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rai Sunny Jagapatrai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KSHIPRA BANSAL
Unit No 509 5th Floor Centrum,
IT Park Wagle Ind Estate Thane,
Maharashtra - 400604
Tel: -
Website: http://www.silverlinetechnology.com
Email: -
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Silverline Technologies Limited, earlier known as Silverline Industries Limited, was established on April 13, 1992. The Company name was changed from Silverline Industries Limited to Silverline Techno...
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Reports by Silverline Technologies Ltd
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