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Silverline Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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6.94
(4.99%)
May 29, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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  • Open6.64
  • Day's High6.94
  • 52 Wk High22.68
  • Prev. Close6.61
  • Day's Low6.64
  • 52 Wk Low 6.5
  • Turnover (lac)80.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Silverline Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹6.64

Prev. Close

₹6.61

Turnover(Lac.)

₹80.89

Day's High

₹6.94

Day's Low

₹6.64

52 Week's High

₹22.68

52 Week's Low

₹6.5

Book Value

₹7.56

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silverline Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Oct, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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21 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Silverline Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Silverline Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Silverline Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

155.93

59.99

59.99

59.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.04

-35.35

-35.36

-35.68

Net Worth

121.89

24.64

24.63

24.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.41

2.2

0.6

0.36

yoy growth (%)

54.81

266.72

65.94

-25.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.98

0.34

0.01

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

2.25

0.38

-0.08

7.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.81

266.72

65.94

-25.93

Op profit growth

-437.94

3,168.1

-108.46

-39.68

EBIT growth

-438.06

3,168.1

-108.46

-39.68

Net profit growth

-827.41

2,513.53

-100

69,668.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sept-2014

Gross Sales

0.5

3.02

10.88

10.69

9.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

3.02

10.88

10.69

9.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Silverline Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Silverline Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Srinivasansitaparipatt Amadal

Managing Director

Yakinkumar Bansilal Joshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sodha Mosim Abhubakhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aarti Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nayankumar Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rai Sunny Jagapatrai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KSHIPRA BANSAL

Registered Office

Unit No 509 5th Floor Centrum,

IT Park Wagle Ind Estate Thane,

Maharashtra - 400604

Tel: -

Website: http://www.silverlinetechnology.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Silverline Technologies Limited, earlier known as Silverline Industries Limited, was established on April 13, 1992. The Company name was changed from Silverline Industries Limited to Silverline Techno...
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Reports by Silverline Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Silverline Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Silverline Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silverline Technologies Ltd is ₹108.21 Cr. as of 29 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silverline Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.92 as of 29 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silverline Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silverline Technologies Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹22.68 as of 29 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

Silverline Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.25%, 6 Month at -34.59%, 3 Month at -64.34% and 1 Month at -3.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silverline Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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