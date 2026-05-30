Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ Financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Board Meeting 18 Feb 2026 13 Feb 2026

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to Consider Strategic Investment Proposal of INR 800 Million at a Valuation of INR 4Billion. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Silverline Technologies Limited held today i.e. 18th February, 2026 considering Strategic Investment Proposal from Trueledger Technologies FZE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2025 12 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Silverline Technologies Limited. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.01.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2025 4 Oct 2025

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Notice of AGM and Directors Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.10.2025) Clarification On Typographical Error In Outcome Of Board Meeting Submitted On 08Th October, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.10.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2025 4 Oct 2025

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve business(es) as may be placed before the Board Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 07.10.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2025 6 Sep 2025

Announcement

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 at 04.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing to consider approve and to take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2025 along with Limited Review Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2025 4 Jul 2025