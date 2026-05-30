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Silverline Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

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6.94
(4.99%)
May 29, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202622 May 2026
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ Financial year ended 31st March 2026.
Board Meeting18 Feb 202613 Feb 2026
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to Consider Strategic Investment Proposal of INR 800 Million at a Valuation of INR 4Billion. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Silverline Technologies Limited held today i.e. 18th February, 2026 considering Strategic Investment Proposal from Trueledger Technologies FZE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Dec 202512 Dec 2025
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Silverline Technologies Limited. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.01.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement
Board Meeting8 Oct 20254 Oct 2025
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Notice of AGM and Directors Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.10.2025) Clarification On Typographical Error In Outcome Of Board Meeting Submitted On 08Th October, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.10.2025)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20254 Oct 2025
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve business(es) as may be placed before the Board Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 07.10.2025)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20256 Sep 2025
Announcement
Board Meeting14 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 at 04.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing to consider approve and to take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2025 along with Limited Review Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
Audited Results Silverline Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2025) Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :10.07.2025) Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2025)

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