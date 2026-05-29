To,

The Board of Directors

Silverline Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Results

I have audited the accompanying Standalone Annual Statement of Financial Results of Silverline Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (hereinafter referred to as the "Listing Regulations")

Qualified Opinion

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section below, the standalone financial results:

A. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"); and

B. give a true and fair view, in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of and other financial information of the Company for the net profit/loss the year ended 31st March, 2025.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

I have conducted the audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and have fulfilled my ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. However, my opinion is subject to qualifications due to the following matters:

The company has unsecured borrowings of for which no interest has been charged. The related agreements and third-party confirmations are not available for review.

A reconciliation of GST credit receivables with the GST portal is pending. Until this reconciliation is completed, the accuracy of the input tax credit and the associated liability position may be subject to change.

Trade payables have not been classified between Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

This omission may lead to non-compliance with disclosure requirements under the MSMED Act, 2006, impacting regulatory compliance and financial transparency. Further Outstanding balances with certain suppliers have not been confirmed. Confirmation from counterparty is not available in case of outstanding receivable.

Certain procedural gaps were observed in documentation and records. Certain sales lacked supporting documents like E-Way Bills or Delivery Challans, and Goods Inward Reports for purchases were not provided. Additionally, a Fixed Asset Register was not maintained.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in IND AS, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence standalone annual financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists doubt on the related to events or conditions that may cast significant appropriateness of this assumption.

If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence

Statement. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Statement that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

Statement may be influenced. I consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Statement

• I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope including any significant and timing of the audit and significant control that I identify during my audit.

• I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• I also performed procedures in accordance with the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD 1/44/2019 dated 29th March, 2019 issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33(8) of the Listing Regulations to the extent applicable.

Other Matter(s)

The standalone annual financial results include the results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2025 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published audited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year. Our opinion on the Audit of the Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2025 is qualified in respect matter of this .

Independent Auditors Report

TO THE MEMBERS OF SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, the statement of

Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i. The company has unsecured borrowings of for which no interest has been charged. The related agreements and third-party confirmations are not available for review.

ii. A reconciliation of GST credit receivables with the GST portal is pending. Until this reconciliation is completed, the accuracy of the input tax credit and the associated liability position may be subject to change.

iii. Trade payables have not been classified between Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

This omission may lead to non-compliance with disclosure requirements under the MSMED Act, 2006, impacting regulatory compliance and financial transparency certain suppliers have not been confirmed. Confirmation from counterparty is not available in case of outstanding receivable.

iv. Certain procedural gaps were observed in documentation and records. Certain sales lacked supporting documents like E-Way Bills or Delivery Challans, and Goods Inward Reports for purchases were not provided. Additionally, a Fixed Asset Register was not maintained.

Our opinion is qualified in respect of this matter.

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under

Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to the Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined depending upon the facts and circumstances of the entity and the audit, that there are no key audit matters to communicate in the Auditors

Report except stated above under Basis of Qualified Opinion.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial the accuracy and completeness of the accounting controls, that were operating effectively records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If conditions that may cast significant we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought but not provided with all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have not been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements subject to the matters mentioned in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion para above, comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) As no written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 we do not comment whether directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 or not from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position other than Qualifications mentioned in Basis for Qualified opinion para..

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. The company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year.

vii. Company has not used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Since the accounting software with audit trail has not been used, the question of it being tampered with and preserved by the company does not arise.

"ANNEXURE A" REFERRED TO IN THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

i. The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets. The management has not certified the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. Since the records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets are still under compilation, no comparison with the book records have been made. In the absence of such a comparison, opinion as to discrepancies, if any, cannot be given. As per the explanation and information given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. To the best of our knowledge, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. As informed to us by the management, the inventory has not been physically verified during the year by the management. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are not reasonable and are inadequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of 5 crores by any banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year.

iii. The Company has not made investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year.

iv. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues consisting of Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities other than Provident Fund & Employees State Insurance. There are no dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty or Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. However, the Income Tax and GST returns have not been filed regularly.

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

ix.

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in interest to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year.

(d) In our opinion, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In our opinion, the money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans were applied for the purpose for which those were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

xi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) No whistle-blower complaints had been received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as defined in section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and

188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) No reports of Internal Auditors for the period under audit were available for our consideration.

xv. In case of non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, if any, the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

xvi.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without Reserve Bank valid Certificate of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have not more than one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The company has incurred cash loss of 42.70 Lacs during the financial year but has not incurred any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been a resignation of statutory auditors during the year. The auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, profits earned during the current year as well as accumulated losses of the earlier years, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report regarding that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The provision of Section 135 are not applicable on the company.

xxi. The company is required to prepare Consolidated financial statements but audit report of subsidiary company is not provided to us.

"ANNEXURE B" REFERRED TO IN THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating of its business, including adherence to companys effectively policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness based of internal control on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system . over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2025 :

a) The company has unsecured borrowings of for which no interest has been charged. The related agreements and third-party confirmations are not available for review.

b) A reconciliation of GST credit receivables with the GST portal is pending. Until this reconciliation is completed, the accuracy of the input tax credit and the associated liability position may be subject to change.

c) Trade payables have not been classified between Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

This omission may lead to non-compliance with disclosure requirements under the MSMED Act, 2006, impacting regulatory compliance and financial transparency. Further Outstanding balances with certain suppliers have not been confirmed. Confirmation from counterparty is not available in case of outstanding receivable.

d) Certain procedural gaps were observed in documentation and records. Certain sales lacked supporting documents like E-Way Bills or Delivery Challans, and Goods Inward Reports for purchases were not provided. Additionally, a Fixed Asset Register was not maintained.

A ‘material weakness is deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual financial statement will not be prevented or detected on timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objective of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over March, 2025, based on the internal financial reporting were operating effectively control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported in determining the nature, timing, and extend of the audit tests applied in our audit of year ended March 31, 2025 financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses does not affect our Company.