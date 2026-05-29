Silverline Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

The global agricultural landscape continues to undergo significant transformation, growth, climate change, supply chain disruptions, and the increasing role of technology in farming practices. In this context, the convergence of agriculture and technology is enabling more sustainable, productive, and data-driven farming systems. During the year under review, the agriculture trading sector saw a mixed performance due to commodity price fluctuations, geopolitical tensions, and logistical challenges. On the other hand, the agri-tech segment continued to witness robust growth, fueled by increased farmer adoption, supportive government policies, and rising investments in digital agriculture.

Silverline Technologies Limited operates at the intersection of traditional agriculture and modern technology. Our business is structured around two primary verticals: agriculture trading and agricultural technology services. In the trading vertical, we are engaged in the sourcing, procurement, and distribution of a wide range of agri-commodities including grains, pulses, oilseeds, and fertilizers. Our extensive procurement network, strong warehousing infrastructure, and market intelligence capabilities allow us to manage supply chain complexities efficiently. Despite global back of diversified sourcing, improved inventory management, and strategic market coverage. Our agricultural technology vertical has emerged as a key growth driver for the Company. We offer a suite of digital solutions including farm advisory platforms, precision agriculture tools, IoT-based monitoring systems, weather-based analytics, and digital marketplaces for farmers and agri-businesses. Over the past year, we have expanded our technology offerings significantly, launching new tools that integrate satellite imagery, soil health data, and AI-based yield forecasting. These innovations are helping farmers make informed decisions, reduce input costs, and improve productivity. The adoption of our tech platform saw strong growth, with an expanding user base comprising individual farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and agri-input dealers.

Financially, the Company reported healthy growth during the financial year, supported by increased contribution from the technology vertical and stable margins in the trading segment. Operational efficiencies, supply chain digitization, and cost control measures contributed positively to the bottom line. The Company also continued to invest in talent, R&D, and digital infrastructure, reflecting our long-term commitment to innovation-led growth.

During the year, we achieved several key milestones, including strategic partnerships with state governments for digital agriculture initiatives, onboarding of new institutional clients in the agri-financing space, and the expansion of our tech platform to new geographies. Additionally, we undertook several farmer engagement programs to enhance digital literacy and promote sustainable farming practices.

Looking ahead, the Company remains optimistic about the opportunities in both the trading and technology sectors. With the rising need for climate-resilient agriculture, there is growing demand for smart farming solutions and data-driven advisory services. We aim to deepen our presence in high-potential markets, strengthen our data analytics capabilities, and continue expanding our digital ecosystem to support smallholder farmers. Our focus remains on building an integrated and scalable agri-tech platform that delivers measurable value to all stakeholders in the agri value chain.

However, we recognize that our operations are not without risks. Volatility in commodity prices, regulatory changes, weather-related disruptions, and data privacy concerns in tech adoption are key areas of concern.

The Company has robust risk management practices in place, including forward contracts, diversified procurement strategies, and strong governance protocols for digital operations.

Internally, we have reinforced our systems and processes to support future growth. Our ERP systems provide real-time visibility into trading and tech operations, while our internal audit mechanisms ensure compliance, transparency, and operational discipline across all functions. We continue to invest in our people, with targeted training programs in agri-tech, sustainability, and customer engagement.

In conclusion, the Company is well-positioned to leverage emerging trends at the confluence of agriculture and technology. We remain committed to our mission of enhancing agricultural productivity, improving farmer incomes, and building a more sustainable and digitally empowered agri ecosystem. The management team expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, partners, and customers, for their continued trust and support.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has established a robust internal control system commensurate with the size, scale, and nature of its operations in the technical textile sector. These controls are designed to ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguard assets, prevent and detect frauds and errors, ensure the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and facilitate the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The internal control framework is supported by well-documented policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and authority matrices which are reviewed and updated periodically in line with industry practices and regulatory requirements.

The Audit Committee of the Board reviews internal audit findings, monitors the implementation of corrective actions, and ensures that appropriate risk mitigation mechanisms are in place. The management also conducts periodic risk assessments to identify potential areas of operational or financial exposure and proactively addresses them.

Overall, the internal control systems in place are adequate and operating effectively, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations and fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement across the organization.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand, supply and price conditions in the domestic & overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws & other statutes and other incidental factors.