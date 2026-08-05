Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd Summary

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Limited was incorporated as Silverstorm Amusement Parks Private Limited, a Private Limited company in Kochi, Kerala dated October 07, 1998, with the Registrar of Companies. Companys name was further changed from Silverstorm Amusement Parks Private Limited to Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Private Limited on July 17, 2025. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited dated October 28, 2025, issued by the Central Processing Centre.



The Company is primarily engaged in the business of running Amusement Parks.Company is an integrated amusement destination with an amusement cum water park, a snow park, an integrated resort and an upcoming aerial cable car project near Athirappilly Waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala. It is one of the renowned and established players in the region and set to become the first amusement park in the region to offer a cable car for tourist. The Athirappilly Theme Park was the introduction of Keralas first indoor snow park under brand name Snow Storm in 2017, which now offers various water-based rides and amusement rides.



In April 2023, Company launched several new water rides, enhancing the appeal for both first-time and repeat visitors. Apart from Athirappilly, Company set up a snow park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand which started operations in October 2025 and are setting up a new snow park and family entertainment center at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh which is said to be operationalized by second quarter of CY 2026.In addition to amusement cum water park and snow park at Athirappilly Theme Park, Company operate 8 well appointed rooms under the brand Silver Storm Resort, designed to offer multi-day visitor experiences. The resort comprises with a boardroom, conference facilities, a multi-cuisine restaurant and recreation zones.



The integration of in-park accommodation facilities enables us to cater staycation guests and institutional group bookings.Company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI & is planning the IPO by issuing 62,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each through fresh issue.