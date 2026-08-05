Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹117.25
Prev. Close₹117.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹186
Day's High₹123.4
Day's Low₹114.5
52 Week's High₹133
52 Week's Low₹110.1
Book Value₹48.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.79
13.39
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
64.29
60.02
Net Worth
78.08
73.41
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
43.58
31
18.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.58
31
18.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
0.64
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
486.55
|13.05
|19,174.19
|218.64
|2.57
|848.48
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,154.4
|37.64
|11,336.2
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
520.6
|42.95
|10,037.66
|52.6
|0.86
|208.25
|81.99
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
94.15
|70.26
|9,043.29
|-180.9
|2.13
|1,886.7
|109.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
645.55
|38.45
|8,252.17
|43.7
|2.01
|106.51
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
PUTHIYAVEETTIL KUVAKA KUNHIMON MOHAMED A
Managing Director
Shalimar Antharathara Ibrahim
Whole-time Director
Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam
Independent Non Exe. Director
ARAVINDAKSHAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Shah
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Sunita Bhargava
Door No.1/77A Vettilapara P O,
Chalakudy,
Kerala - 680721
Tel: +91 91889 05079
Website: https://silverstorm.in/
Email: info@silverstorm.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Limited was incorporated as Silverstorm Amusement Parks Private Limited, a Private Limited company in Kochi, Kerala dated October 07, 1998, with the Registrar of Companies....
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Reports by Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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