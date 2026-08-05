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Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd Share Price Live

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120
(2.08%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open117.25
  • Day's High123.4
  • 52 Wk High133
  • Prev. Close117.55
  • Day's Low114.5
  • 52 Wk Low 110.1
  • Turnover (lac)186
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)272.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹117.25

Prev. Close

₹117.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹186

Day's High

₹123.4

Day's Low

₹114.5

52 Week's High

₹133

52 Week's Low

₹110.1

Book Value

₹48.93

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

272.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:04 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.15%

Non-Promoter- 29.84%

Institutions: 29.84%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

13.79

13.39

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

64.29

60.02

Net Worth

78.08

73.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

43.58

31

18.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.58

31

18.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

0.64

0.25

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

486.55

13.0519,174.19218.642.57848.48312.6

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,154.4

37.6411,336.251.601,582.5747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

520.6

42.9510,037.6652.60.86208.2581.99

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

94.15

70.269,043.29-180.92.131,886.7109.97

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

645.55

38.458,252.1743.72.01106.5120.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

PUTHIYAVEETTIL KUVAKA KUNHIMON MOHAMED A

Managing Director

Shalimar Antharathara Ibrahim

Whole-time Director

Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam

Independent Non Exe. Director

ARAVINDAKSHAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Shah

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Sunita Bhargava

Registered Office

Door No.1/77A Vettilapara P O,

Chalakudy,

Kerala - 680721

Tel: +91 91889 05079

Website: https://silverstorm.in/

Email: info@silverstorm.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Limited was incorporated as Silverstorm Amusement Parks Private Limited, a Private Limited company in Kochi, Kerala dated October 07, 1998, with the Registrar of Companies....
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Reports by Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd

Company FAQs

The Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd is ₹272.12 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd is 0 and 2.40 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd is ₹110.1 and ₹133 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.98 %
Institutions - 14.73 %
Public - 34.29 %

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