Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13.79
13.39
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
64.29
60.02
Net Worth
78.08
73.41
Minority Interest
Debt
28.36
28.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.06
0.68
Total Liabilities
107.5
102.91
Fixed Assets
104.91
98.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.67
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
1.85
1.9
Inventories
0.65
0.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.28
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.47
3.53
Sundry Creditors
-1.56
-0.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.99
-2.04
Cash
0.09
2.66
Total Assets
107.52
102.91
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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