To the members of SJP Ultrasonics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SJP Ultrasonics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2025 and profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, and subject to our qualified opinion mentioned in above para, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 6th May, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company did not have long-term contracts including derivative contracts - hence provision for material foreseeable losses is not applicable.

2. There were no amounts - which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities, whether, directly or indirectly led or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

4. The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any other persons or entities including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the ultimate Beneficiaries, and

5. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

6. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

"ANNEXURE - A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSREPORT

(Refer to paragraph under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of given date)

To the Members of SJP Ultrasonics Limited

We refer to our report on the financial statements of SJP Ultrasonics Limited for the year ended March 31, 2025 issued on even date.

i a A. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

B. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plants and equipment. The discrepancies that were noticed during such verification are not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause

(i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

e According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

ii a Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at the year end, and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of the verification is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed by the management.

b The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year.

iii a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The company has not made any investments in, provided any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, The company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

iv According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representations of the management which we have relied upon, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities covered u/s 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 given by the company during the financial year 2023-2025; accordingly clause (iv) of the order is not applicable.

v According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

vi As per the information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the CARO 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

vii According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

Viii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us,

a The company has Delay in repayment of one EMI of secured loan taken from a NBFC for November 2024 having principal amount of Rs. 40,688 and interest amount of Rs. 1,87,793.

b The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c The term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

d No funds were raised for short term purposes by the company during the year.

e The company does not have any subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures.

x According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

xi a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the management which we have relied upon, no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii Since the company is not a Nidhi company, therefore this clause is not applicable.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 as applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv The company is not required to appoint an internal auditor, hence the provisions of clause (xiv) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the record of the company, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable.

xvi a The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934.

b The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d As per the information and explanations received, the company does not have any CIC as part of the group.

xvii The company has not incurred any cash losses in current financial year and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There is no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence this clause is not applicable.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi The company has not made investments in any subsidiary company. Therefore, the company is not require to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure- B" to the Auditors Report

(Referred to the paragraph under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SJP Ultrasonics Limited as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance 168 Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Due to the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on 31st March, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the company and considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.