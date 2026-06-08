To the Members of Sky Gold and Diamonds Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sky Gold And Diamonds Limited (Formerly Known As “Sky Gold Limited”) (“the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial accounting policies and other statements, including a summary explanatory information (hereinafter of significant referred to as “Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (”IND AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, its profit cash flows. and the changesin equity for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further performance described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered under Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financialstatements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter: Assessment of carrying value of equity investments in subsidiaries and fair value of other investments Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer to Note 7 - "Non-Current Investments" and Refer to Note 2.4(N) - accounting policies on Financial Assets) • Obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the impairment assessment and fair valuation of material investments. The Company holds investments in three subsidiaries (measured at amortised cost) and also in quoted equity shares of other companies (measured at fair value through Other Comprehensive Income). • Evaluated the Companys process regarding impairment assessment and fair valuation including review of future projections, business performance, and related assumptions. We noted that no impairment was required based on these assessments. All such non-current investments except investment in subsidiaries have been pledged as security against long-term and short-term borrowings (refer Notes 19 and 23) • Assessed the carrying value/fair value calculations of all individually material investments, where applicable, to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within an acceptable range determined by us. For equity investments in subsidiaries, the Company performs periodic impairment assessments, while other investments are fair valued at each reporting date in accordance with Ind AS 109. • Evaluated the cash flow forecasts (with underlying economic growth rate) by comparing them to the approved budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. The accounting for investments is a Key Audit Matter as the assessment of recoverable values for impairment testing of subsidiary investments and the determination of fair value for other equity investments involves significant judgement, including assumptions around forecast cash flows, market conditions, discount rates, and valuation models. • Checked the mathematical accuracy ofthe impairment model and agreed the relevant data on sample basis with the latest budgets, actual past results and other supporting documents. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the carrying value of equity investments in subsidiary and fair value of other investments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. (includingother comprehensiveincome), its

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give true and fair other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes viewofthefinancialposition,financial of equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance Indian accounting Standards specified of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internaleffectivelyfor ensuring the accuracy financial controls, that were operating and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement economic resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

audit evidence regarding the standalone financial information of business activities Obtain within the company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of thestandalonefinancial . statements of such entities We believe that the audit evidenceobtainedbyusissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor report) Order, 2020 (“The Order”) Issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give the “Annexure A” statement on the matter specifiedin paragraph 3 & 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 42 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to including the disclosures, and or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall : directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii). The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (iii). Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under d(i) and d(ii) above, contain any material misstatement. v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid in accordance with the section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure “A” Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of the Independent Auditors Report on the Accounts of SKY GOLD AND DIAMONDS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS “SKY GOLD LIMITED”) (‘the company) for the year ended 31st March, 2025. i. a. A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plants and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets or both during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings are initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Inventories: a. As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out in Note No.50 to the Financial Statements. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has made investments in companies, granted unsecured loans to other parties (employees) and not granted any unsecured advances in the nature of loans during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

The Company has not made any investments or granted any unsecured loans to firms or limited liability partnerships during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured loans or secured advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not granted any unsecured advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships during the year. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans to subsidiaries. The Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiaries. Further, the Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) (A) of the order is not applicable.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us ,the company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees as specified below:

(Amounts – Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year - - - - Subsidiaries - - - - Joint ventures / Associate - - - - Others (employees) - - 142.69 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - - - - Subsidiaries - - - - Joint ventures / Associate - - - - Others (employees) - - 71.19 -

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, as referred to a (B) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. We are therefore, unable to make specific comments on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of unsecured loans given. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted which has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. In respect of Statutory Dues: (a). The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities except some delays in payment of Advance Income Tax and TDS.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for following:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Maharashtra State GST Tran-1 credit Joint Commissioner of State Tax Appellate Authority FY 2017-18 21.30

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company. ix. (a). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c). In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d). On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e). According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Further the Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2025. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f). According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Further the Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2025. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, the company has raised money during the year by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares amounting to 270 crores in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. During the QIP, a total of 9,99,259 equity shares having face value of 10 each were issued at a premium of 2,692 per share, resulting in an issue price of 2,702 per share.

Further, as per the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has made a preferential allotment of equity shares during the year to its directors for consideration other than cash, in compliance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The said allotment was made towards acquisition of Starmangalsutra Private Limited and Sparkling Chains Private Limited. The terms of the allotment are not prejudicial to the interests of the company and the requirements under applicable laws and regulations have been duly complied with.

(b). With respect to funds raised by way of preferential allotment/private placement of shares, the provisions of Section 42 and 62 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds have been utilised for the purpose for which they were raised and no material deviations have been noted in the deployment of these funds. xi. (a). Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b). According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c). According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a). Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b). We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. xv. (a). According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of books of accounts examined by us, the company has entered into non-cash transactions with its directors during the year for the acquisition of Starmangalsutra Private Limited and Sparkling Chains Private Limited, in which shares were issued in consideration for the acquisition.

(b) These transactions are in the nature of arrangements whereby the Company acquired assets from the directors for consideration other than cash. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the aforesaid transactions. A resolution authorizing the transaction was passed in the general meeting held on 05th September, 2024, and the valuation of assets involved was carried out by a registered valuer as required under the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017. xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in financials), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

The Company has fully spent (including excess spending of earlier years) the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure “B” Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”).

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sky Gold And Diamonds Limited (Formerly Known As “Sky Gold Limited”) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls effectivelyas at March 31, 2025, over financial reporting were operating based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancialcontrolsthatwereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financialcontrols over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financialreporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.