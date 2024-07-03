Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹499.95
Prev. Close₹492.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹724.46
Day's High₹518.7
Day's Low₹497.2
52 Week's High₹590
52 Week's Low₹246.05
Book Value₹72.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,000.78
P/E35.85
EPS13.74
Divi. Yield0
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
151.96
18.67
10.74
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.49
225.45
87.39
71.37
Net Worth
666.45
244.12
98.13
76.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
795.54
721.88
806.83
548.86
yoy growth (%)
10.2
-10.52
47
233.83
Raw materials
-771.97
-701.61
-789.5
-537.68
As % of sales
97.03
97.19
97.85
97.96
Employee costs
-2.15
-3.04
-2.5
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.05
7.54
4.47
3.94
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.46
-0.52
-0.33
Tax paid
-1.24
-1.72
-1.42
-1.31
Working capital
14.08
4.54
15.41
27.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.2
-10.52
47
233.83
Op profit growth
-18.46
25.75
33.86
67.34
EBIT growth
-8.72
31.69
40.58
71.78
Net profit growth
-17.28
90.9
16.03
179.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
6,294.89
3,548.02
1,745.48
1,153.8
785.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,294.89
3,548.02
1,745.48
1,153.8
785.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.4
32.96
3.74
0.96
10.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,192.4
|79.24
|3,72,120.01
|1,124
|0.36
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
354.2
|27.87
|36,584.82
|365.65
|0.71
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,491.7
|48.31
|17,073.2
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.85
|12.14
|8,603.53
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
549.5
|320.64
|8,353.95
|36.44
|0
|687.66
|119.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / MD / CFO
Mangesh Chauhan
E D & Wholetime Director
Mahendra Chauhan
E D & Wholetime Director
Darshan Chauhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip Gosar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Loukik Tipnis
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kejal Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Jhaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Jain
Non Executive Director
Virupakshi Kolla
Gala No 101, 102, 103 1st Flr,
Raja Indust. Estate Mulund(W),
Maharashtra - 400080
Tel: 91-22-25939399/25929299
Website: https://skygold.co.in
Email: skygoldltdmumbai@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Sky Gold Limited was incorporated as private limited Company with the name Sky Gold Private Limited on May 07, 2008. The status of the Company was changed to a public Limited Company and the name of C...
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Reports by Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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