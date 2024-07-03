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Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Share Price Live

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516.6
(4.95%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open499.95
  • Day's High518.7
  • 52 Wk High590
  • Prev. Close492.25
  • Day's Low497.2
  • 52 Wk Low 246.05
  • Turnover (lac)724.46
  • P/E35.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.43
  • EPS13.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,000.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹499.95

Prev. Close

₹492.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹724.46

Day's High

₹518.7

Day's Low

₹497.2

52 Week's High

₹590

52 Week's Low

₹246.05

Book Value

₹72.43

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,000.78

P/E

35.85

EPS

13.74

Divi. Yield

0

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

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1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

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It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.73%

Non-Promoter- 14.33%

Institutions: 14.33%

Non-Institutions: 33.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

151.96

18.67

10.74

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

514.49

225.45

87.39

71.37

Net Worth

666.45

244.12

98.13

76.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

795.54

721.88

806.83

548.86

yoy growth (%)

10.2

-10.52

47

233.83

Raw materials

-771.97

-701.61

-789.5

-537.68

As % of sales

97.03

97.19

97.85

97.96

Employee costs

-2.15

-3.04

-2.5

-1.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.05

7.54

4.47

3.94

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.46

-0.52

-0.33

Tax paid

-1.24

-1.72

-1.42

-1.31

Working capital

14.08

4.54

15.41

27.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.2

-10.52

47

233.83

Op profit growth

-18.46

25.75

33.86

67.34

EBIT growth

-8.72

31.69

40.58

71.78

Net profit growth

-17.28

90.9

16.03

179.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

6,294.89

3,548.02

1,745.48

1,153.8

785.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,294.89

3,548.02

1,745.48

1,153.8

785.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.4

32.96

3.74

0.96

10.56

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,192.4

79.243,72,120.011,1240.3617,730230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

354.2

27.8736,584.82365.650.718,994.359.26

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

5,491.7

48.3117,073.2142.660.332,838.21455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

8.85

12.148,603.53150.330927.348.98

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

BLUESTONE

549.5

320.648,353.9536.440687.66119.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / MD / CFO

Mangesh Chauhan

E D & Wholetime Director

Mahendra Chauhan

E D & Wholetime Director

Darshan Chauhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip Gosar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Loukik Tipnis

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kejal Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Jhaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Jain

Non Executive Director

Virupakshi Kolla

Registered Office

Gala No 101, 102, 103 1st Flr,

Raja Indust. Estate Mulund(W),

Maharashtra - 400080

Tel: 91-22-25939399/25929299

Website: https://skygold.co.in

Email: skygoldltdmumbai@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Sky Gold Limited was incorporated as private limited Company with the name Sky Gold Private Limited on May 07, 2008. The status of the Company was changed to a public Limited Company and the name of C...
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Reports by Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd share price today?

The Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹516.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd is ₹8000.78 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd is 35.85 and 6.84 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd is ₹246.05 and ₹590 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd?

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.37%, 3 Years at 147.01%, 1 Year at 33.56%, 6 Month at 51.55%, 3 Month at 50.05% and 1 Month at -9.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.74 %
Institutions - 14.34 %
Public - 33.92 %

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