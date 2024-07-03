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Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Company Summary

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492.25
(-6.85%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Summary

Sky Gold Limited was incorporated as private limited Company with the name Sky Gold Private Limited on May 07, 2008. The status of the Company was changed to a public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sky Gold Limited on June 26, 2018. Sky Gold is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of Gold jewelleries since its incorporation.

The Company is having capacity of processing 750 Kg to 800 Gold per month. The Company has design library of more than 5,00,000 designs of rings, bracelets, bangles, fancy pendants, earrings etc.Currently, the company caters to a large number of wholesalers, showrooms and retailers who buy its products in bulk quantities. Due to its diversity of clients and the varied regions each of its clients cater to, the company has developed an ability to design its jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of the end customers.

It offers a wide range of products from gold jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company caters to a variety of customers across mid-market and value market segments and its products are designed by its in-house team of creative designers and also certain freelance designers, allowing them to manage a large and diverse portfolio of designs. The Product range includes necklaces, rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and bangles and customized jewellery based on customer demand.

Besides, various clients in Mumbai and nearby areas, it also caters to various jewellery brands. The Company has incorporated the latest technology for its manufacturing facility which reduces its turnover time from order receipt to delivery to just 72 hours. The Company has a dedicated and talented design team, focused on developing new products and designs that meet customers requirements.

It also customise jewellery for individual needs. Its in-house designers and freelance designers are skilled in Computer Aided Design (CAD) who develop its designs for the purpose of manufacturing. The Company operates from a 2,740 sq.

ft. sole manufacturing facility which is located in the heart of Mumbai city in Mulund (West) where it makes casting based jewellery using rubber dye, wax moulds and machines. Besides, it set-up sales offices in Kerala and Telangana to offer better concentration and service in Southern regions of India.

The Company recently begun export operations which are handled by its Mumbai sales office. In August 2023, the Company transitioned to a manufacturing facility located in Navi Mumbai, boasting a production capacity of 750kg to 800 kg per month.The Company acquired 100% shares of M/s Sparkling Chains Private Limited and M/s Starmangalsutra Private Limited, by entering into the fast-growing chains and mangalsutra divisions in September, 2024.
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