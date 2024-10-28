Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.05
7.54
4.47
3.94
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.46
-0.52
-0.33
Tax paid
-1.24
-1.72
-1.42
-1.31
Working capital
14.08
4.54
15.41
27.82
Other operating items
Operating
18.45
9.89
17.93
30.1
Capital expenditure
1.73
0.27
0.42
3.14
Free cash flow
20.18
10.16
18.35
33.24
Equity raised
84.16
72.53
44.17
19.73
Investing
4.03
11.17
10
-1.6
Financing
14.92
14.38
26.74
39.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
123.29
108.24
99.26
90.47
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.