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Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Balance Sheet

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508.3
(3.26%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:57 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

151.96

18.67

10.74

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

514.49

225.45

87.39

71.37

Net Worth

666.45

244.12

98.13

76.74

Minority Interest

Debt

517.1

330.31

146.44

92.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.92

3.39

3.88

2.57

Total Liabilities

1,185.47

577.82

248.45

171.44

Fixed Assets

39.83

35.98

9.23

8.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

271.74

90.55

68.26

45.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.59

0.94

0.37

0.33

Networking Capital

727.38

373.59

152.22

116.52

Inventories

306.73

266.13

85.23

74.38

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

318.65

102.15

67.03

43.49

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

137.65

14.07

4.07

2.7

Sundry Creditors

-25.36

-4.33

-1.48

-1.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.29

-4.43

-2.63

-2.64

Cash

144.93

76.76

18.38

1.38

Total Assets

1,185.47

577.82

248.46

171.45

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It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM
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