Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
151.96
18.67
10.74
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.49
225.45
87.39
71.37
Net Worth
666.45
244.12
98.13
76.74
Minority Interest
Debt
517.1
330.31
146.44
92.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.92
3.39
3.88
2.57
Total Liabilities
1,185.47
577.82
248.45
171.44
Fixed Assets
39.83
35.98
9.23
8.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
271.74
90.55
68.26
45.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.59
0.94
0.37
0.33
Networking Capital
727.38
373.59
152.22
116.52
Inventories
306.73
266.13
85.23
74.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
318.65
102.15
67.03
43.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
137.65
14.07
4.07
2.7
Sundry Creditors
-25.36
-4.33
-1.48
-1.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.29
-4.43
-2.63
-2.64
Cash
144.93
76.76
18.38
1.38
Total Assets
1,185.47
577.82
248.46
171.45
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.