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Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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503.65
(2.32%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:34:58 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

795.54

721.88

806.83

548.86

yoy growth (%)

10.2

-10.52

47

233.83

Raw materials

-771.97

-701.61

-789.5

-537.68

As % of sales

97.03

97.19

97.85

97.96

Employee costs

-2.15

-3.04

-2.5

-1.11

As % of sales

0.27

0.42

0.31

0.2

Other costs

-10.88

-4.31

-4.55

-2.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.36

0.59

0.56

0.43

Operating profit

10.52

12.91

10.26

7.67

OPM

1.32

1.78

1.27

1.39

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.46

-0.52

-0.33

Interest expense

-6.38

-6.09

-5.87

-3.42

Other income

2.35

1.19

0.6

0.03

Profit before tax

6.05

7.54

4.47

3.94

Taxes

-1.24

-1.72

-1.42

-1.31

Tax rate

-20.55

-22.86

-31.92

-33.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.81

5.81

3.04

2.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.81

5.81

3.04

2.62

yoy growth (%)

-17.28

90.9

16.03

179.8

NPM

0.6

0.8

0.37

0.47

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It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM
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