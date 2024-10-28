AGM 27/09/2025 Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board meeting held on 1st September 2025. Please find enclosed the Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on 27th September 2025 at 11:00 AM IST through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/09/2025) Please find attached herewith the Scrutinizers Report and Declaration of Voting Results for the 17th AGM as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025)