|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|AGM 27/09/2025 Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board meeting held on 1st September 2025. Please find enclosed the Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on 27th September 2025 at 11:00 AM IST through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/09/2025) Please find attached herewith the Scrutinizers Report and Declaration of Voting Results for the 17th AGM as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025)
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.