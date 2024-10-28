Board Meeting 27 May 2026 15 May 2026

Audited Results Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026; and b) To take on record the Auditors Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results. In continuation of our prior intimation dated 15th May 2026, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 27th May 2026, inter alia considered and approved: a) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. b) The re-appointment of Ms. Aasna Shah as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27, as recommended by the Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. c) The Postal Ballot Notice for appointment of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 9 May 2026 9 May 2026

Appointment of M/s M S K A & Associates LLP as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office from the date of appointment i.e., 9th May, 2026 untill the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of members in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 09th May, 2026 has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. M S K A & Associates LLP (Formerly known as M S K A & Associates), Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the date of appointment until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; subject to approval of the members in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company, to fill the casual vacancy arising as a result of the stepping down of M/s. V J Shah & Co., the erstwhile / outgoing statutory auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. In continuation of our prior intimation dated 4th February 2026, and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions thereof of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have attached the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with Limited Review Reports thereon. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 09.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and subject to provisions of SEBI (SBEB and SE) Regulations 2021, we wish to inform you that the NRC of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 13th November 2025 has approved grant of 12,690 Stock options to eligible employees. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, 1st October 2025 has inter alia, considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Virupakshi Kolla (DIN: 11324602) as an Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive, Independent Director on the Board of the Company based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2025 27 Sep 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Saturday, 27th September 2025 has inter alia, considered and approved Appointment and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board meeting held on 1st September 2025.

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2025 16 Jul 2025

Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereof. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Sky Gold And Diamonds Limited for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.07.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2025 24 Jun 2025