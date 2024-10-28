EGM 02/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of the 2nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 along with the Explanatory Statement of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 2nd September 2024 at 11:00 AM IST through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) We hereby submit the enclosed Scrutinizers Report and Declaration of voting results of the 2nd Extra ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) for the FY 2024-25 as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we would like to submit the enclosed proceedings of the 2nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-25 held today i.e., on Monday, September 2, 2024 We hereby inform you that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Board at its meeting held on 9th August, 2024 and Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd September, 2024, has considered and approved the raising of additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings including through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) of Equity Shares or other eligible securities to eligible investors for an amount not exceeding Rs. 270 Crore (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)