To the Members of KAPIL COTEX LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kapil Cotex Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit/loss including other comprehensive income its cash flowsand the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordancewith the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements sectionof our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in formingour opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Foreach matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is providedin that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statementssection of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment ofthe risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If,based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the standalone Ind AS FinancialStatements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financialstatements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding ofthe assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to ceaseoperations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financialreporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS FinancialStatements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatementwhen it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IndAS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment andmaintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind ASfinancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If weconclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention inour auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind ASfinancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determinethose matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law orregulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of ouraudit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept bythe Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statementof Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement ofChanges in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financialstatements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) The managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has not been provided for the year by the Company to its directors in accordance withthe provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according tothe explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For SPD AND ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN Number: 139118W CA Venugopal B. Somani Partner M. No. 154533 Place of Signature: Chh. Sambhajinagar Date: 30th May, 2025 UDIN: 2 5 1 5 4 5 3 3 B M G Y Z Z 7 4 6 0

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of KAPIL COTEX LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we reportthat:

1.

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particularsincluding quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) These fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonableintervals there was no Material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of Immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stock by the management as compared to book records.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability firms or others parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security as per provisions of section185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 we have observed following non-compliances:

a. During the year under review Company has acquired shares of Skybiotech Life Sciences Private Limited, the investment made in the shares was in excess of limit specified in Section 186 of the Company Act, 2013.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2015 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. Maintenance of cost records as been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

7 (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues (whichever applicable) including provident fund, Employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) Dues of income tax or GST or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax have been deposited on time there is no dispute is pending on the part of company.

8. There were no instances of undisclosed or surrendered transactions during thisFinancial Year.

9 The company hasnt made any default in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

10. The company has not raised any money by way of further public offer (including debtinstruments) during the current financial year.

11. Neither company has done any fraud nor by its officers or employees so nothingbe disclosed separately

12 Company is not a Nidhi Company hence nothing to be disclosed for any provisions applicableon Nidhi Company.

13 All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards;

14. The Company has appointed Internal Auditor as per Sec 138 of Companies Act, 2013.

15. Provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act 2013 have been complied.

16 The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank ofIndia Act, 1934

18 The company hasnt entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or personsconnected with him.

19 The Company has generated Profit (Profit before tax) of Rs. 7,60,000/- in Financial year 2024-25.

20 There havent been any resignation of statutory auditor during the year due to completion of Audit term of 5 years.

21. On the basis of Financial Ratios, Ageing and expected dates of realization of Financialassets and payment to financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, Company will be able to pay off its financial liabilities.

22. Company is not liable to undertake CSR Activities as per sec 135 of companies act, 2013.

For SPD AND ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN Number: 139118W CA Venugopal B. Somani Partner M. No. 154533 Place of Signature: Chh. Sambhajinagar Date: 30th May, 2025 UDIN: 25154533BMGYZZ7460

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have Audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting of Kapil Cotex Limited of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (The ‘Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depends on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.