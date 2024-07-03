Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹181.55
Prev. Close₹172.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹181.55
Day's Low₹177.95
52 Week's High₹237.3
52 Week's Low₹116.45
Book Value₹60.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.92
1.92
1.04
1.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.86
8.92
2.45
2.68
Net Worth
11.78
10.84
3.49
3.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
8.57
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.01
0.01
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-33.73
66.38
-3.33
-69.37
EBIT growth
28.6
33.84
697.67
-116.09
Net profit growth
27.81
32.66
580.29
-124.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
7.1
7.05
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.1
7.05
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.38
2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Prakashchandra Rathi
Managing Director
PoonamRathi
Director
Yogesh Nandlal Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Somani
Independent Non Executive Director / WTD
Jagdish Mantri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Sitaram Chitlange
UG-276 Dreams The Mall,
Gate No 3 LBS Marg Bhandup (W),
Maharashtra - 400078
Tel: 91-022-21660432
Website: http://www.kapilcotex.co.in
Email: kapilcotexlimited@yahoo.co.in
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Skybiotech Healthcare Limited was initially incorporated as Kapil Cotex Limited on October 14, 1983. The Company has altered a change in name with due approval from the Registrar of Companies to Skybi...
Read More
Reports by Skybiotech Healthcare Limited
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