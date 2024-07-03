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Skybiotech Healthcare Limited Share Price Live

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177.95
(2.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Futures

Option

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  • Open181.55
  • Day's High181.55
  • 52 Wk High237.3
  • Prev. Close172.95
  • Day's Low177.95
  • 52 Wk Low 116.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Skybiotech Healthcare Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹181.55

Prev. Close

₹172.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.02

Day's High

₹181.55

Day's Low

₹177.95

52 Week's High

₹237.3

52 Week's Low

₹116.45

Book Value

₹60.33

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Skybiotech Healthcare Limited Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Skybiotech Healthcare Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Skybiotech Healthcare Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.47%

Non-Promoter- 36.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Skybiotech Healthcare Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.92

1.92

1.04

1.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.86

8.92

2.45

2.68

Net Worth

11.78

10.84

3.49

3.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

8.57

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.01

0.01

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-33.73

66.38

-3.33

-69.37

EBIT growth

28.6

33.84

697.67

-116.09

Net profit growth

27.81

32.66

580.29

-124.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

7.1

7.05

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.1

7.05

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.38

2

Skybiotech Healthcare Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Skybiotech Healthcare Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Prakashchandra Rathi

Managing Director

PoonamRathi

Director

Yogesh Nandlal Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Somani

Independent Non Executive Director / WTD

Jagdish Mantri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Sitaram Chitlange

Registered Office

UG-276 Dreams The Mall,

Gate No 3 LBS Marg Bhandup (W),

Maharashtra - 400078

Tel: 91-022-21660432

Website: http://www.kapilcotex.co.in

Email: kapilcotexlimited@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Skybiotech Healthcare Limited was initially incorporated as Kapil Cotex Limited on October 14, 1983. The Company has altered a change in name with due approval from the Registrar of Companies to Skybi...
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Reports by Skybiotech Healthcare Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Skybiotech Healthcare Limited share price today?

The Skybiotech Healthcare Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹177.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited is ₹34.08 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited is 0 and 2.95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skybiotech Healthcare Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited is ₹116.45 and ₹237.3 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited?

Skybiotech Healthcare Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.49%, 3 Years at 1.29%, 1 Year at 17.07%, 6 Month at -10.67%, 3 Month at 19.63% and 1 Month at 28.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Skybiotech Healthcare Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 63.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.52 %

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