Skybiotech Healthcare Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.92
1.92
1.04
1.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.86
8.92
2.45
2.68
Net Worth
11.78
10.84
3.49
3.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.29
0.56
0.64
Total Liabilities
11.95
11.13
4.05
4.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.47
2.93
4.04
4.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.52
-0.24
0
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.16
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-0.4
0
-0.01
Cash
-0.02
8.43
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
11.93
11.12
4.06
4.36
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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