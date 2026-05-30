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Skybiotech Healthcare Limited Board Meeting

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177.95
(2.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Kapil Cotex CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202626 May 2026
Audited Results Skybiotech Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2026
Board Meeting14 Feb 202611 Feb 2026
Skybiotech Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2025 Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting to Considered and Approved Un-Audited Financials for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202511 Nov 2025
Kapil Cotex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2025 to Considered and approved Un-audited Financials Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2025) Revised Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.11.2025)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202523 Aug 2025
Kapil Cotex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Proposal on Change of Name and Object Clause Increase in Authorized Capital and transactions as mentioned in attached Intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th August, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202511 Aug 2025
Kapil Cotex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financials (Standalone and Consolidated) of Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting to considered and approve An-audited Financials Results of Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202525 Jun 2025
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) Revised Intimation of appointment of company secretary and compliance officer with reason (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.06.2025)

Kapil Cotex: Related News

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