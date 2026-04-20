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SML Mahindra Ltd Board Meeting

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3,716
(-1.82%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

SML ISUZU CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Apr 202631 Mar 2026
SML Mahindra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on 31st March 2026 (FY 2025-26) and consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on 31st March, 2026 (FY 2025-26) and consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year. Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :20.04.2026)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202629 Dec 2025
SML Mahindra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ending on 31st December 2025. Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202530 Sep 2025
SML Isuzu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2025 (FY 2025-26). Outcome of Board meeting- 18-10-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.10.2025)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202519 Aug 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting2 Aug 20252 Aug 2025
Resignation of statutory auditors
Board Meeting1 Aug 20251 Aug 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting22 Jul 20258 Jul 2025
Quarterly Results A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.07.2025)

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