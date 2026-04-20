Board Meeting 20 Apr 2026 31 Mar 2026

SML Mahindra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on 31st March 2026 (FY 2025-26) and consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on 31st March, 2026 (FY 2025-26) and consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year. Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :20.04.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2026 29 Dec 2025

SML Mahindra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ending on 31st December 2025. Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2025 30 Sep 2025

SML Isuzu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2025 (FY 2025-26). Outcome of Board meeting- 18-10-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.10.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025

Resignation of statutory auditors

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2025 8 Jul 2025