|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2026
|31 Mar 2026
|SML Mahindra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on 31st March 2026 (FY 2025-26) and consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on 31st March, 2026 (FY 2025-26) and consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year. Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :20.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2026
|29 Dec 2025
|SML Mahindra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ending on 31st December 2025. Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2025
|30 Sep 2025
|SML Isuzu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2025 (FY 2025-26). Outcome of Board meeting- 18-10-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2025
|19 Aug 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2025
|2 Aug 2025
|Resignation of statutory auditors
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2025
|1 Aug 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2025
|8 Jul 2025
|Quarterly Results A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.07.2025)
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