Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAutomobile
Open₹3,771.7
Prev. Close₹3,716
Turnover(Lac.)₹169.98
Day's High₹3,808.5
Day's Low₹3,753.1
52 Week's High₹5,348
52 Week's Low₹1,738.5
Book Value₹374.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,475.74
P/E33.62
EPS110.4
Divi. Yield0.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.48
14.48
14.48
14.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
368.18
271.11
163.47
147.01
Net Worth
382.66
285.59
177.95
161.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
591.48
1,154.15
1,135.04
1,356.17
yoy growth (%)
-48.75
1.68
-16.3
16.27
Raw materials
-470.66
-904.21
-840.39
-1,001.02
As % of sales
79.57
78.34
74.04
73.81
Employee costs
-133.46
-155.15
-146.12
-140.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-133.37
-38.32
9.45
84.14
Depreciation
-46.16
-40.71
-28.39
-23.82
Tax paid
-0.11
17.25
-0.96
-21.13
Working capital
-14.76
-97.54
66.76
-47.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.75
1.68
-16.3
16.27
Op profit growth
-675.07
-73.74
-58.84
26.67
EBIT growth
364.46
-218.55
-77.87
22.9
Net profit growth
533.79
-347.87
-86.51
23.15
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,912
|28.1
|4,05,867
|3,590.5
|1.08
|51,557.2
|3,343.15
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,966
|22.73
|3,68,650.34
|3,737.27
|1.08
|39,554.13
|597.86
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
10,231
|29
|2,85,459.53
|2,746.13
|1.47
|15,225.97
|1,251.33
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
7,050
|38.06
|1,93,480.66
|1,236.33
|1.16
|5,788.26
|794.99
TVS Motor Company Ltd
TVSMOTOR
3,317.6
|43.28
|1,57,802.56
|997.7
|0.3
|12,807.63
|236.46
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
VINOD KUMAR SAHAY
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO
Venkataraman Srinivas
Independent Non Exe. Director
C S Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Ravi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Malhotra
Independent Non Exe. Director
SMITA MANKAD
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mahima Chugh
CS / Compliance Officer / General Manager
Parvesh Madan
Village Asron,
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar(DT),
Punjab - 144533
Tel: 91-1881-270255
Website: http://www.smlisuzu.com
Email: investors@smlisuzu.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
Incorporated in July 1983, SML Isuzu Limited (SML) was formerly incorporated as Swaraj Vehicles Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Swaraj Mazda Limited to SML Isuzu Limited on 3rd Janua...
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Reports by SML Mahindra Ltd
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