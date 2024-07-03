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SML Mahindra Ltd Share Price Live

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3,784.2
(1.84%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,771.7
  • Day's High3,808.5
  • 52 Wk High5,348
  • Prev. Close3,716
  • Day's Low3,753.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,738.5
  • Turnover (lac)169.98
  • P/E33.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value374.85
  • EPS110.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,475.74
  • Div. Yield0.63
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

SML Mahindra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

₹3,771.7

Prev. Close

₹3,716

Turnover(Lac.)

₹169.98

Day's High

₹3,808.5

Day's Low

₹3,753.1

52 Week's High

₹5,348

52 Week's Low

₹1,738.5

Book Value

₹374.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,475.74

P/E

33.62

EPS

110.4

Divi. Yield

0.63

SML Mahindra Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2025

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31 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2025

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SML Mahindra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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SML Mahindra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.96%

Non-Promoter- 2.32%

Institutions: 2.32%

Non-Institutions: 38.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

SML Mahindra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.48

14.48

14.48

14.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

368.18

271.11

163.47

147.01

Net Worth

382.66

285.59

177.95

161.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

591.48

1,154.15

1,135.04

1,356.17

yoy growth (%)

-48.75

1.68

-16.3

16.27

Raw materials

-470.66

-904.21

-840.39

-1,001.02

As % of sales

79.57

78.34

74.04

73.81

Employee costs

-133.46

-155.15

-146.12

-140.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-133.37

-38.32

9.45

84.14

Depreciation

-46.16

-40.71

-28.39

-23.82

Tax paid

-0.11

17.25

-0.96

-21.13

Working capital

-14.76

-97.54

66.76

-47.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.75

1.68

-16.3

16.27

Op profit growth

-675.07

-73.74

-58.84

26.67

EBIT growth

364.46

-218.55

-77.87

22.9

Net profit growth

533.79

-347.87

-86.51

23.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

SML Mahindra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,912

28.14,05,8673,590.51.0851,557.23,343.15

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,966

22.733,68,650.343,737.271.0839,554.13597.86

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

10,231

292,85,459.532,746.131.4715,225.971,251.33

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

7,050

38.061,93,480.661,236.331.165,788.26794.99

TVS Motor Company Ltd

TVSMOTOR

3,317.6

43.281,57,802.56997.70.312,807.63236.46

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SML Mahindra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

VINOD KUMAR SAHAY

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO

Venkataraman Srinivas

Independent Non Exe. Director

C S Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Ravi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Malhotra

Independent Non Exe. Director

SMITA MANKAD

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mahima Chugh

CS / Compliance Officer / General Manager

Parvesh Madan

Registered Office

Village Asron,

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar(DT),

Punjab - 144533

Tel: 91-1881-270255

Website: http://www.smlisuzu.com

Email: investors@smlisuzu.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

Incorporated in July 1983, SML Isuzu Limited (SML) was formerly incorporated as Swaraj Vehicles Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Swaraj Mazda Limited to SML Isuzu Limited on 3rd Janua...
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Reports by SML Mahindra Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SML Mahindra Ltd share price today?

The SML Mahindra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3784.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of SML Mahindra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SML Mahindra Ltd is ₹5475.74 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of SML Mahindra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SML Mahindra Ltd is 33.62 and 10.34 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SML Mahindra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SML Mahindra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SML Mahindra Ltd is ₹1738.5 and ₹5348 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of SML Mahindra Ltd?

SML Mahindra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.61%, 3 Years at 50.37%, 1 Year at 97.29%, 6 Month at 7.20%, 3 Month at -6.86% and 1 Month at -2.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SML Mahindra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SML Mahindra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.97 %
Institutions - 2.33 %
Public - 38.70 %

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