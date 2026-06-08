TO THE MEMBERS OF SML ISUZU LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SML Isuzu Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its profit (including other comprehensive income/ loss), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from Contract with Customers: The Company generates revenue mainly from sale of commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, and from sale of chassis and related spares, parts and accessories, to a wide range of customers through a network of dealers established within India and outside India. The Company also provides after-sales service to its customers. Our audit procedures relating to revenue recognition included, but were not limited to, the following procedures: Refer note 2(i). to the accompanying financial statements for the accounting policies on revenue recognition and note 23 for the details of the revenue recognised during the current year. Understood the process of revenue recognition and evaluated the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policy, adopted by the management on revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115. Revenue recognition for sale of products and services in accordance with the principles of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers (Ind AS 115) involves certain key judgements such as identification of performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations including variable consideration in the form of volume discounts, service level credits, performance bonuses, price concessions and incentives offered by the Company, assessment of satisfaction of the performance obligations using an appropriate basis to measure the transfer of control of the products sold and services rendered to the customers. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant key control around revenue recognition for a sample of transactions. Revenue is recognised at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring goods or services to the customer, after deduction of any trade discounts, volume rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax etc. Management judgement is involved to estimate the provision for warranty, service coupons and liquidated damages to be recorded with respect to sales made during the year. Revenue is only recognised to the extent that it is highly probable a significant reversal will not occur. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and read the performance obligations in these contracts assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. Revenue is also a key performance indicator of the Company and is identified as a significant audit risk in accordance with the standards on auditing primarily as there is a risk that revenue is recognised on sale of products or services before the control is transferred. Accordingly, occurrence of revenue is a key focus area. Performed substantive testing, on a sample basis, on revenue transactions recorded during the year and revenue transactions recorded during a specific period before and after year end based on average delivery period, by inspecting supporting documents such as invoices, customer contracts, purchase orders, sales order, proof of dispatch and delivery, etc. to ensure such transactions are recorded accurately by correct amount and in correct period Considering the materiality of the amounts involved, significant estimates and judgements involved in revenue recognition, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit. Performed substantive analytical procedures such as variance analysis on revenue to identify any unusual trends or any unusual items. Performed a retrospective review of estimates involved in warranty provision measurement and ascertained that the carrying value is reflective of the expected future obligation basis consistent application of method of estimation basis past trends. Tested manual journal entries, if any, posted to revenue selected on a sample basis using risk based criteria in order to identify any unusual items. Evaluated appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the accompanying financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with requirements of applicable financial reporting framework.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income/ loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Further, the back-up of the books of accounts and other books and papers of the Company maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on servers physically located in India, on a daily basis; c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2025 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 31 to the financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2025;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2025;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2025;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 48(a) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate

Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 48(b) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2025 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 43 to the accompanying financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. As stated in Note 40 to the financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2024, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Furthermore, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention from the date the audit trail was enabled for the accounting software.

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SML Isuzu Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 3 to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by the third parties and in respect of goods-in-transit, these have been confirmed from corresponding receipt and/or dispatch inventory records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 15 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 500 lakhs by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, 30 September 2024 and 31 December 2024, which were not subject to audit and for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 which is subject to audit.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SML Isuzu Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Gross Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Amount Paid under protest (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 622.34 Nil FY 2007-08 Punjab & Haryana High Court Income-tax Act,1961 Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 157.84 Nil FY 2014-15 Punjab & Haryana High Court Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 119.17 119.17 FY 2015-16 Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 11.56 Nil FY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 84.77 Nil FY 2017-18 Assessing Officer Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 165.47 Nil FY 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 534.18 Nil FY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 20.71 Nil FY 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 3.47 Nil FY 2021-22 Dispute Resolution Panel Income-tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1.60 Nil FY 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Sub - Total (A) 1,721.11 119.17 Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 5.70 Nil FY 2005-06 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 13.42 1.34 October 2007 to June 2017 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 0.06 Nil December 2017 to October 2018 Deputy Commissioner of Customs Group - JNCH Maharashtra Sub - Total (B) 19.18 1.34

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Gross Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Amount Paid under Protest (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Punjab VAT Act, 2005 Value added tax 1.57 0.39 FY 2007-08 Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner cum Joint Director Enforcement, Patiala The West Bengal Value Added Tax Rules, 2005 Entry tax 1.13 0.84 FY 2012-13 West Bengal Commercial Taxes Appellate and Revisional Board, Bench VI A. P. VAT Act, 2005 Value added tax 3.55 0.89 FY 2016-17 Tribunal - Vishakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh CGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 115.23 10.47 July 2017 to May - 2020 Commissioner Appeals- Ludhiana, Punjab CGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 175.08 17.50 July 2017 to December 2022 Additional Commissioner Appeals, Ludhiana CGST / APSGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 0.30 0.02 July 2017 to March 2020 Commissioner Appeals - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh CGST/W.B. GST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 0.52 0.02 FY 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals - Kolkata, West Bengal CGST/HGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.40 Nil FY 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals, Faridabad, Haryana CGST/HGST Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 0.93 Nil FY 2019-20 Joint Excise & Taxation Commissioner- Appeals CGST Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 6.95 0.65 July 2017 to July 22 Faridabad - Haryana Additional Commissioner Appeals, Ludhiana Tamilnadu GST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.38 Nil FY 2020-21 Assistant Commissioner commercial Tax Saidapet South-II, Chennai Tamilnadu Sub-Total (C) 306.04 30.78 Total (A+B+C) 2,046.33 151.29

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks, representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt Instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle blower complaints during the year, as explained in Note 45 of accompanying financial statements, which have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of SML Isuzu Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal financial controls with respect to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal financial controls stated in Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘The Guidance Note) issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on internal financial controls with respect to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal financial controls stated in Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘The Guidance Note) issued by ICAI.