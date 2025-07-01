Recommended Final Dividend @180% i.e. Rs. 18/- per Equity share (fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025. The dividend will be paid after the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company Board of Directors has fixed 9th July, 2025 (Wednesday) as the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive the final dividend for financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of final dividend by the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2025)