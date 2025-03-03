SMT Engineering Ltd Summary

SMT Engineering Limited, formerly known as Adarsh Mercantile Limited was incorporated in April 1992. The Company attained its present name in May, 2025 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies. SMT is a top pipe making machine suppliers.



Initially, Company engaged in the business of trading of goods and investments in mutual funds, shares & securities.Company remains one of the biggest and highly technologically innovative companies in the pipe extrusion world market. It specialize in creating state-of-the-art HDPE and PVC extrusion systems, drip irrigation solutions, and more, all while maintaining an unrelenting commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction. It offers precision-engineered machinery that can help to raise the production standards to unpreceded levels.



The HDPE PE Pipe Production Line requires low space both lengthwise and width wise (180FeetX15Feet), 16 to 19 tonnes per day production in 63, 75, 90, 110mm dia pipe coil and electrical production cost of 0.25 to 0.27 units per KG. HDPE multi-layer twin line plant is more than just a production facility, which are made of the possible material facilitate processes to ensure top-notch quality products. These production lines are available in a wide range of configurations which enable the seamless production of PE pipes ranging from 16mm to 1200mm in diameter.



The complete turnkey lines allowing HDPE/PE pipes (16mm-1200mm) have high-capacity extrusion (up to 1200 kg/hr) meeting PN & SDR standards. They have automation features, energy efficient (0.25 units/kg), and capable of handling up to 80-90% recycled material.With a focus on automation, the Round Drip Pipe Plant offers a comprehensive range of fully automated functions, ensuring maximum efficiency and convenience. The Round Drip Pipe Plant has been meticulously crafted as a high-speed production line, setting new benchmarks in productivity.



Made with in-house indigenous components, the rain pipe extrusion machine is technologically ahead of every other machine in the market. The machine comes with a latest and advanced /perforation component suitable for 60 meter per minute line speed with computerised graphic control device. Machine comes in both single layer and multilayer variants.



The machine is multipurpose and produces low thickness delivery HDPE Pipe & LLDPE lay flat Delivery Hose Pipe.