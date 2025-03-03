Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹467.95
Prev. Close₹445.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹467.95
Day's Low₹460
52 Week's High₹494.85
52 Week's Low₹15.83
Book Value₹50.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)831.22
P/E0
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.52
3.68
3.68
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.11
2.88
2.86
2.96
Net Worth
56.63
6.56
6.54
6.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.92
0.94
-0.14
-1.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
162.24
21.02
2.56
0.26
0.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
162.24
21.02
2.56
0.26
0.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.13
0.61
0.28
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
AJAY JAISWAL
Whole-time Director
VISHAL JAISWAL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ASHOK JAISWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogesh Arvindbhai Bhuva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mitwa Nayan Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhishek Kanungo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Saxena
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varsha Ravindra Bhadoriya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohd Shanawaz Shekh
8A & 8B Satyam Towers,
3 Alipore Road,
West Bengal - 700027
Tel: 91-33-24791951
Website: http://www.adarshmercantile.in
Email: adarshmercantile@gmail.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
SMT Engineering Limited, formerly known as Adarsh Mercantile Limited was incorporated in April 1992. The Company attained its present name in May, 2025 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the R...
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Reports by SMT Engineering Ltd
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