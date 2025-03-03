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SMT Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

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460
(3.15%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open467.95
  • Day's High467.95
  • 52 Wk High494.85
  • Prev. Close445.95
  • Day's Low460
  • 52 Wk Low 15.83
  • Turnover (lac)0.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.89
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)831.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

SMT Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹467.95

Prev. Close

₹445.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.73

Day's High

₹467.95

Day's Low

₹460

52 Week's High

₹494.85

52 Week's Low

₹15.83

Book Value

₹50.89

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

831.22

P/E

0

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

SMT Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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10 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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SMT Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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SMT Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.44%

Non-Promoter- 32.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

SMT Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.52

3.68

3.68

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.11

2.88

2.86

2.96

Net Worth

56.63

6.56

6.54

6.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.92

0.94

-0.14

-1.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

162.24

21.02

2.56

0.26

0.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

162.24

21.02

2.56

0.26

0.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.13

0.61

0.28

0.16

SMT Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SMT Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

AJAY JAISWAL

Whole-time Director

VISHAL JAISWAL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ASHOK JAISWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogesh Arvindbhai Bhuva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Vyas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mitwa Nayan Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhishek Kanungo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra Saxena

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varsha Ravindra Bhadoriya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohd Shanawaz Shekh

Registered Office

8A & 8B Satyam Towers,

3 Alipore Road,

West Bengal - 700027

Tel: 91-33-24791951

Website: http://www.adarshmercantile.in

Email: adarshmercantile@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

SMT Engineering Limited, formerly known as Adarsh Mercantile Limited was incorporated in April 1992. The Company attained its present name in May, 2025 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the R...
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Reports by SMT Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SMT Engineering Ltd share price today?

The SMT Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹460 today.

What is the Market Cap of SMT Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SMT Engineering Ltd is ₹831.22 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of SMT Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SMT Engineering Ltd is 0 and 8.76 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SMT Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SMT Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SMT Engineering Ltd is ₹15.83 and ₹494.85 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of SMT Engineering Ltd?

SMT Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.90%, 3 Years at 313.45%, 1 Year at 2717.12%, 6 Month at 199.90%, 3 Month at -2.48% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SMT Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SMT Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.56 %

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