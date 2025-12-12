Submission of Notice Convening Extraordinary Gneneral Meeting of the Company Submission of Intimation of record date for determinig eligibility of the members for remote e-voting and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2025) Submission of intimation regarding dispatch of letter containing web link of EGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.12.2025) Intimation of Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 06th January, 2026 at 12:30 P.M. IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.12.2025) Submission of proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 06th January, 2026 Submission of Voting Results and the Scrutinizer Report of the Extraordinary Gneral Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.01.2026)