SMT Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.52
3.68
3.68
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.11
2.88
2.86
2.96
Net Worth
56.63
6.56
6.54
6.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0
3.65
3.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.19
0.05
Total Liabilities
56.73
6.56
10.38
10.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
2.47
2.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.45
0.02
6.42
6.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.47
5.51
1.47
1.54
Inventories
0
0.01
0.36
0.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
2.3
0.26
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.68
3.49
1.32
1.26
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.07
-0.25
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.22
-0.22
-0.13
Cash
6.81
1.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
56.73
6.54
10.38
10.36
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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