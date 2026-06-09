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SMT Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

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447
(0.24%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:29:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.52

3.68

3.68

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.11

2.88

2.86

2.96

Net Worth

56.63

6.56

6.54

6.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

0

3.65

3.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.19

0.05

Total Liabilities

56.73

6.56

10.38

10.36

Fixed Assets

0

0

2.47

2.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

27.45

0.02

6.42

6.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.47

5.51

1.47

1.54

Inventories

0

0.01

0.36

0.41

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

2.3

0.26

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

22.68

3.49

1.32

1.26

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.07

-0.25

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.22

-0.22

-0.13

Cash

6.81

1.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

56.73

6.54

10.38

10.36

Adarsh Mercantil : related Articles

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