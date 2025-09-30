Approved the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30th September 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing. Submission of the Voting Results and the Scrutinizer Report of the Annual General Meeting of the Company Summary Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025) Submission of Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)