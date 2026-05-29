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SMT Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

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445.95
(4.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Adarsh Mercantil CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202624 May 2026
SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.
Board Meeting24 Mar 202624 Mar 2026
Submission of outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting12 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025 Outcome under regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting on approval of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Board Meeting outcome for allottment of 15,50,000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis
Board Meeting13 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i) Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th September 2025 and ii) To consider evaluate and approve the proposal for raising of funds. Outcome under regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Intimation on change in composition of Committees of the Board
Board Meeting12 Sep 20259 Sep 2025
SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of prior intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 12 2025 Submission of outcome of Board Reeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025
Board Meeting12 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve SMT Engineering Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
Board Meeting16 Jun 202511 Jun 2025
Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33, 52 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :16.06.2025)

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