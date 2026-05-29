|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|24 May 2026
|SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|24 Mar 2026
|24 Mar 2026
|Submission of outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025 Outcome under regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting on approval of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|10 Feb 2026
|Board Meeting outcome for allottment of 15,50,000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i) Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th September 2025 and ii) To consider evaluate and approve the proposal for raising of funds. Outcome under regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Intimation on change in composition of Committees of the Board
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2025
|9 Sep 2025
|SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of prior intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 12 2025 Submission of outcome of Board Reeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve SMT Engineering Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jun 2025
|11 Jun 2025
|Adarsh Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33, 52 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :16.06.2025)
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