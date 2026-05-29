Board Meeting 29 May 2026 24 May 2026

SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.

Board Meeting 24 Mar 2026 24 Mar 2026

Submission of outcome of Independent Directors Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025 Outcome under regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting on approval of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Board Meeting outcome for allottment of 15,50,000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve i) Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th September 2025 and ii) To consider evaluate and approve the proposal for raising of funds. Outcome under regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Intimation on change in composition of Committees of the Board

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2025 9 Sep 2025

SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of prior intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 12 2025 Submission of outcome of Board Reeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

SMT Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve SMT Engineering Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025