Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.51
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.92
2.74
Net Worth
9.43
3.75
Minority Interest
Debt
4.46
2.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
13.9
6.62
Fixed Assets
5.58
1.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.23
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
Networking Capital
8
5.5
Inventories
9.2
6.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.91
1.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.82
2.82
Sundry Creditors
-7.86
-2.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.07
-3.43
Cash
0.08
0.07
Total Assets
13.89
6.62
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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