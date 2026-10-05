No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.51
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.92
2.74
Net Worth
9.43
3.75
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,858
|114.9
|3,82,249.29
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,358.75
|38.76
|49,166.33
|394.15
|0.62
|1,068.73
|98.55
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
888
|268.12
|39,800.2
|28.69
|0
|176.36
|42.7
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
412.75
|22.78
|31,098.99
|321.01
|1.51
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
441.8
|58.4
|13,955.47
|84.31
|0.7
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Chandrakunj 3 Pretoria St 3rd-,
Flr Unit No.B Middleton Row,
West Bengal - 700071
Tel: 033 4602 0444
Website: http://www.sollfege.com
Email: cs@sollfege.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.