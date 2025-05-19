To the Members of SONASELECTION INDIA LTD, BHILWARA

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s SONASELECTION INDIA LTD, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March, 2025, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31 st March, 2025 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2025, and its loss and its cash flow for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The company s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Board s report including Annexure to Board s Report but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors report thereon. Our opinion on financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the

Company s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 ( " the Order " ) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A attached hereto our comments on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. g. With respect to other matters to be included in Auditor s report in accordance with rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. (ii) The company did not have any long term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. (iii) There are no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year by the Company. (iv) a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company

( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

b)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. (v) The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) As per Provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Based on our examination which included test checks, we report that the Company has used an accounting software For maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For: POKHARANA SOMANI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number 011535C (SUMIT BUMB) PLACE : BHILWARA PARTNER DATE : 19.05.2025 M.NO 429413 UDIN : 25429413BMIXRY1725

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditor s Report to the members of the Company on the

Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2025, we report that:

1. a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the available records. In our opinion, the procedures followed by the management for such physical verification are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

c) Immovable land were held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. According, reporting under Clause 3 (i) (d) of the order is not applicable e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable. 2. a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification of physical stock and the book records were not material in relation to the operations of the company. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank are not having material difference with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective months/ quarters and those differences are of explainable items and in nature.

3. The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiaries and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the company has not provided any grant of loans, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76, or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance and Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to deposit accepted by the Company from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

6. As explained to us, the Central Government has prescribed maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect to the company s products. We are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the company. However we have not made detailed examination of such records.

7. a) According to the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax provident fund, employee s state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, cess, excise duty, service tax, value added tax and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues, which have remained outstanding as at 31 st March, 2025 for a period more than six months.

b) In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of income tax, wealth tax, Sales tax, excise duty, custom duty and cess that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, as also on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any lenders.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year the Company has not taken any funds from an entity or person, on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

10. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has issued 374145 Equity Shares and 96608 Compulsory Convertible Debentures during the year.

11. a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not covered under section 177(9) of the Companies Act during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company hence this clause is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company. d) The Group does not have any CIC, as part of the Group, According the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

19. On the basis of ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and more particularly, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

20. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of any ongoing project accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21. The Reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financials. Accordingly, no comments in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For: POKHARANA SOMANI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number 011535C (SUMIT BUMB) PLACE : BHILWARA PARTNER DATE : 19.05.2025 M.NO 429413 UDIN : 25429413BMIXRY1725

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure B referred to in Independent Auditor s Report to the members of the Company on the

Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2025, we report that:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that,

in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the Internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.