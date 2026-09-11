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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
22.97
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
47.1
35.78
22.74
Net Worth
70.07
38.88
25.84
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
516.95
315.95
120.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
516.95
315.95
120.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.65
0.51
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,318.9
|268.09
|2,25,863.02
|246.65
|0.3
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
210.45
|61.18
|19,882.32
|155.73
|0.05
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
575.6
|20.24
|16,668.04
|285.06
|0.87
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
569.6
|56.96
|15,495.43
|37.29
|0.76
|1,827.06
|131.26
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.6
|31.05
|12,026.46
|152.93
|2.12
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Subhash Nuwal
ED / MD / Promoter
Harshil Nuwal
WTD & Executive Director
Uma Nuwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
ADITI KAKHANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanhaiya Lal Acharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamlesh Kumar Choudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harish Sharma
18th KM Stone Chittorgarh Road,
Hamirgarh,
Rajasthan - 311025
Tel: +91 83860 90831
Website: http://www.sonaselection.com
Email: cs@sonaselection.com
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Summary
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Reports by Sonaselection India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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