To

The Members of

Southern Infoconsultants Limited

(Formerly Known as Southern Infosys Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SOUTHERN INFOCONSULTANTS LIMTED (FORMELY KNOWN AS SOUTHERN INFOSYS LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended, "Ind AS" and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The company is required to make provision for Gratuity in respect of its employees as required under Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 by following accrual basis and conducting the valuation by following independent actuarial valuations as at the balance sheet date by using the project unit cost method as mandated by Indian Accounting Standard-19 (Ind AS 19) on Employee Benefits prescribed in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. The company has not made any provision for Gratuity and the said non-provision is contravention of Ind AS 19. We are unable to ascertain the financial implication of the same. The net profit for the year and cumulative net profits are overstated and provisions are understated to that extent.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the

Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

a) The account balances of trade receivables, trade payables and loans and advances are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. The balances of such parties have been incorporated in the standalone financial statements at the value as per the books of account. The company, to the extent stated, has considered them as good and no balances are required to be written off/ written back against receivables/payables, except those already provided for in the books of accounts. To that extent, we are unable to ascertain financial implication of same in the standalone financial statements. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter (Refer Note 31).

b) As represented to us, the company has no transactions with MSME parties as defined under The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, (MSMED Act). Accordingly, disclosures made in notes to accounts (in relation to MSME parties) for the financial year ending March 31,2025 are on the basis of information available with the Company. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

c) As explained to us, the company has recorded work-in-progress (inventory) representing services already consumed, which are expected to contribute to future service delivery in the normal course of business in the next financial year. As a result, service expenses totaling Rs. 1,438.12 lakhs have been inventorized for the year ending March 31, 2025. However, in the absence of supporting contracts, we were unable to verify the basis for this adjustment. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises Board s Report including Annexure to Board s Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone financial statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(2) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified

Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter Paragraph, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified

Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter Paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified

Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter Paragraph, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified

Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter Paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on

March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations in its financial statements (refer note 33). ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year ending March 31, 2025. Also, no dividend has been proposed by the Board for the year ending March 31, 2025. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(f) is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable is not applicable. (b) The company has a phased program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with such program, the management has physically verified its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The company does not have any immovable properties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The company does not have any physical inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable. (As explained to us, work-in-progress/inventory presented in the financial statement represents services already consumed, which are expected to contribute to future service delivery in the normal course of business in the next financial year and have been inventorized for the year ending March 31, 2025). (b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs.

5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. The Company has made investments, but has not granted loans or provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year.

(a) The company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided any guarantee or security to any other entities during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, the investments made by the company during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company s interest.

(c) On the basis of Information given to us, in respect of loans granted in earlier years, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated. However, the repayment of following loan (granted in earlier years) has been delayed:

Name of Borrower Amount outstanding (including interest)as at March 31,2025 (in lakhs) Period of delay in repayment of loan from the due date till 31st March 2025 Mr. Sunil Kumar 7.79 71 days

(d) In respect of loan granted by the Company during earlier years as referred to in sub- clause (c) above, the said loan is overdue. As explained to us, the Company has taken appropriate actions for the recovery of the outstanding balances from the said borrower. (e) As explained to us, no loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the current year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. iv. The Company has not made any transactions in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and securities covered under section 185 of the Act during the year. In respect of loans and investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions of the said section 186 have been duly complied with. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues that are in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, below is the list of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at March 31, 2025:

Name of Statute Nature of Notice/Order Amt (in lakhs) Period to which amount is related: Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand Notice 323.72 AY 2019-20 & AY 2020-21 Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 Demand Notice 1,438.18 July 2017- March 2018 Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 Demand Notice 28.91* July 2017- March 2018

* Against the said demand, the Company has deposited Rs. 1.38 lakhs with the GST Department for filing appeal. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered a disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. In respect of loans and borrowings:

(a) The company has not taken any loans or borrowings from any lender and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution orgovernment or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on short term basis by the company during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person during the year on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. (f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associates and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. In respect of IPO / FPO and Private Placement / Preferential Allotment:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting underclause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. In respect of fraud and whistle blower complaints:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the

Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the

Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable, with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. In respect of Internal Audit System:

(a) In our opinion the Company has established internal audit system but it needs to be improved to make it commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. In respect of registration with RBI and reporting for Core Investment Company:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion, section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE- "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Southern Infoconsultants Limited ( formerly known as Southern Infosys Limited) (the "Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention and timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.