Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹22.24
Prev. Close₹22.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹22.24
Day's Low₹21.51
52 Week's High₹40.01
52 Week's Low₹18.75
Book Value₹11.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.81
0.54
0.31
0.25
Net Worth
5.83
5.56
5.33
5.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.76
19.04
19.03
20.51
yoy growth (%)
-17.19
0.04
-7.22
84.37
Raw materials
-15.28
-18.65
-18.85
-20.22
As % of sales
96.93
97.97
99.03
98.57
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.26
-0.2
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.1
-0.13
0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0.03
0
Working capital
-0.97
0.09
-0.38
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.19
0.04
-7.22
84.37
Op profit growth
46.63
-54.81
117.89
-14.78
EBIT growth
18.41
-222.36
-222.08
203.09
Net profit growth
-24.34
-204.63
-853.93
-19.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
10.71
13.05
18.56
10.64
14.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.71
13.05
18.56
10.64
14.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.29
0.22
0.37
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Deepali Sharma
E D & Wholetime Director
Siddharth Sharma
Independent Director
Dharmendra Singh
Independent Director
Rajiv Mishra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shivani Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijaya Raje Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anju Uppal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kriti Bareja
402-A Arunachal Building,
19Barakhamba Rd CannaughtPlace,
Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-11-43045402/23354236
Website: http://www.southerninfosys.com
Email: southerninfosys@gmail.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Southern Infoconsultants Limited was initially established as Southern Infosys Limited on 4th July, 1994 as Financial Service Company. Later in 1998, the Company changed its main objects and name to c...
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Reports by Southern Infoconsultants Ltd
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