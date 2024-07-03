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Southern Infoconsultants Ltd Share Price Live

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21.51
(-2.98%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:12:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.24
  • Day's High22.24
  • 52 Wk High40.01
  • Prev. Close22.17
  • Day's Low21.51
  • 52 Wk Low 18.75
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Southern Infoconsultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹22.24

Prev. Close

₹22.17

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹22.24

Day's Low

₹21.51

52 Week's High

₹40.01

52 Week's Low

₹18.75

Book Value

₹11.31

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Southern Infoconsultants Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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25 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Southern Infoconsultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Southern Infoconsultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.77%

Institutions: 0.77%

Non-Institutions: 26.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Southern Infoconsultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.81

0.54

0.31

0.25

Net Worth

5.83

5.56

5.33

5.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.76

19.04

19.03

20.51

yoy growth (%)

-17.19

0.04

-7.22

84.37

Raw materials

-15.28

-18.65

-18.85

-20.22

As % of sales

96.93

97.97

99.03

98.57

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.26

-0.2

-0.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.1

-0.13

0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0.03

0

Working capital

-0.97

0.09

-0.38

0.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.19

0.04

-7.22

84.37

Op profit growth

46.63

-54.81

117.89

-14.78

EBIT growth

18.41

-222.36

-222.08

203.09

Net profit growth

-24.34

-204.63

-853.93

-19.84

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

10.71

13.05

18.56

10.64

14.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.71

13.05

18.56

10.64

14.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.29

0.22

0.37

0.19

Southern Infoconsultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Southern Infoconsultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Deepali Sharma

E D & Wholetime Director

Siddharth Sharma

Independent Director

Dharmendra Singh

Independent Director

Rajiv Mishra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shivani Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijaya Raje Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anju Uppal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kriti Bareja

Registered Office

402-A Arunachal Building,

19Barakhamba Rd CannaughtPlace,

Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-11-43045402/23354236

Website: http://www.southerninfosys.com

Email: southerninfosys@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Southern Infoconsultants Limited was initially established as Southern Infosys Limited on 4th July, 1994 as Financial Service Company. Later in 1998, the Company changed its main objects and name to c...
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Reports by Southern Infoconsultants Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Southern Infoconsultants Ltd share price today?

The Southern Infoconsultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd is ₹10.80 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Infoconsultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd is ₹18.75 and ₹40.01 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd?

Southern Infoconsultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.48%, 3 Years at 15.15%, 1 Year at -6.42%, 6 Month at -4.65%, 3 Month at 2.83% and 1 Month at -10.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Southern Infoconsultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.41 %
Institutions - 0.78 %
Public - 26.82 %

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