Enclosed herewith notice of the extraordinary general meeting along with the explanatory statement being sent to the members of the company seeking their approval for the name change of the company. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records. PFA the newspaper clippings intimating shareholders for the EGM to be held on 22 April 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.03.2025) PFA newspaper clippings intimating shareholders of e-voting and completion of dispatch of notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2025) This is to inform you the EGM of southern infosys limited was held on 22 April 2025 at 1.00PM by the way of video conferencing. PFA the proceedings/outcome of the EGM, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2025) PFA scrutinizer report along with the voting result of the business transacted at EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2025)