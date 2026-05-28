Board Meeting 28 May 2026 25 May 2026

Southern Infoconsultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Southern Infoconsultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with limited review report. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Southern Infoconsultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 along with limited review report Board of directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, 14th November, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) and limited review report thereon for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 Please find attached approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, both standalone and consolidated. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 27 Aug 2025

Southern Infoconsultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve day date time venue and agenda of the 31st Annual General Meeting and matters incidental thereto. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (Schedule III- PART A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held on Thursday, 4th September 2025 which commenced at 12:00 PM and concluded at 5:30 P.M approved the items as mentioned in the PDF. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025