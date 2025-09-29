31st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th Day of September, 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing (,VC?)/ other audiovisual means (,OAVM?). This is to inform you that 31st Annual General Meeting of Southern Infoconsultants Limited was held on Monday, the 29th september 2025 at 12:30 P.M. by the way of video conferencing. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, summary of proceedings of Annual General Meeting is appended below. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2025) This is to inform you that 31st Annual general meeting of the company was held on 29th September 2025 at 12:30 PM through VC/OAVM. Please find enclosed consolidated scrutinizers report including voting result of the business transacted at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)