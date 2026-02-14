Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Audited Results

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the Quarter and Period Ended 31.12.2025 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE Q3 ENDED DEC 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2025 13 Dec 2025

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 17th Day of December 2025 at 02.30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider the following: 1. Consider and discuss proposals for acquisition(s) of entity(ies)/business(es) - In India or Outside India subject to such approvals as may be required; and 2. Transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. The Board approved the acquisition of M/s PRISHA INFOTECH PTE. LTD, a Singapore based entity at USD 1,50,000 /- (USD One Lakh and Fifty Thousand Only) This will result in M/s PRISHA INFOTECH PTE. LTD. becoming the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 01st Jan, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.12.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve CONSIDERATION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER AND HY ENDED 30.09.2025 UFR FOR THE Q2 AND HYE 30.09.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 15 Oct 2025

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 23.10.2025 1. Consider and discuss proposals for acquisition(s) of entity(ies)/business(es) subject to such approvals as may be required; and 2. Transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 23.10.2025) 1. The Board by passing a unanimous resolution approved the acquisition of M/s Rightfest Hospitality LLP. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Master Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024 has been provided under Annexure I. 2. The Board authorised Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela (DIN: 08570948), Chairman and Director, to analyse, evaluate, and take an appropriate decision on behalf of the Company regarding the potential acquisition of a majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC. Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela has been empowered to negotiate investment terms, and conclude the transaction in consultation with legal, financial, and strategic advisors . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025

General Purpose

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2025 20 Sep 2025

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (Formerly Shalimar Agencies Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on 24th Day of September 2025 at 03.30 PM at Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for making an Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) i.e Teksoft Systems INC United States of America (USA). The proposed investment shall be up to USD 5 Million (United States Dollars Five Million only) in one or more tranches in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 FEMA RBI regulations SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and other statutory requirements if any. Further details in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR shall be submitted after the outcome of the Board Meeting. In continuation to our intimation dated 20th September, 2025, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (Formerly Shalimar Agencies Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., 24th September, 2025 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, considered and approved the proposal for making an Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), Teksoft Systems INC, United States of America (USA). The Board has approved an investment of up to USD 5 Million (United States Dollars Five Million only), in one or more tranches, in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, FEMA, RBI regulations, SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and other applicable statutory requirements. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 24/09/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2025 19 Sep 2025

Appointment of Non Executive Independent Directors

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Inter-alia to consider the following: 1. Creation / Incorporation of Subsidiary(ies) in India or Outside India . 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 09/09/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025