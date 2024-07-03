Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹24.5
Prev. Close₹24.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹25.01
Day's Low₹23.81
52 Week's High₹72.2
52 Week's Low₹16.21
Book Value₹1.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,687.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
69.71
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.36
-0.19
-0.14
-0.06
Net Worth
103.07
2.81
2.86
2.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.16
-0.22
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
158.42
105.27
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
158.42
105.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.47
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Babu Edalamapti Purushotham
Chairperson / Executive Director
Mohan Babu Karjola
Executive Director
Veluru Ramesh Naidu
Executive Director
Venugopal Naidu Kongarla Venkatesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Kesaram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kondini Nikitha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surabhi Dayal
Flat 202-A 2nd Flr MJR Magnifi,
Nanakramguda Cross Road,
Telangana - 500008
Tel: -
Website: http://www.shalimaragenciesltd.com
Email: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Shalimar Agencies Limited was incorporated on 4 June, 1981 as a Public Limited Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 17 June, 1981 in Durga Enclave, Hyderabad. Initially, the C...
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