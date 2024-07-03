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Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd Share Price Live

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24.21
(-1.06%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:58:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open24.5
  • Day's High25.01
  • 52 Wk High72.2
  • Prev. Close24.47
  • Day's Low23.81
  • 52 Wk Low 16.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,687.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹24.5

Prev. Close

₹24.47

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.9

Day's High

₹25.01

Day's Low

₹23.81

52 Week's High

₹72.2

52 Week's Low

₹16.21

Book Value

₹1.48

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,687.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

69.71

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.36

-0.19

-0.14

-0.06

Net Worth

103.07

2.81

2.86

2.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.16

-0.22

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

158.42

105.27

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

158.42

105.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.47

1.12

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Babu Edalamapti Purushotham

Chairperson / Executive Director

Mohan Babu Karjola

Executive Director

Veluru Ramesh Naidu

Executive Director

Venugopal Naidu Kongarla Venkatesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Kesaram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kondini Nikitha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surabhi Dayal

Registered Office

Flat 202-A 2nd Flr MJR Magnifi,

Nanakramguda Cross Road,

Telangana - 500008

Tel: -

Website: http://www.shalimaragenciesltd.com

Email: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Shalimar Agencies Limited was incorporated on 4 June, 1981 as a Public Limited Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 17 June, 1981 in Durga Enclave, Hyderabad. Initially, the C...
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Reports by Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd share price today?

The Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd is ₹1687.73 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd is 0 and 16.51 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd is ₹16.21 and ₹72.2 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd?

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.27%, 3 Years at 71.04%, 1 Year at 3.47%, 6 Month at -53.70%, 3 Month at -14.83% and 1 Month at 11.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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