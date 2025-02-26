outcome as attached Sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the Company from Rs.10/- Face Value to Re.1/- Face Value pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions and rules made there --under. Corporate Action-Intimation of Sub division / Stock Split (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.02.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHALIMAR AGENCIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHALIMAR AGENCIES LTD (539895) RECORD DATE 14.03.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/03/2025 DR-840/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE631E01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/03/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.03.2025) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20250305-46 dated March 05, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE631E01024 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-03-2025 (DR- 840/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.03.2025)